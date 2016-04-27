UPDATE 1-Snow Park takes 4.6 pct stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime

(Adds quotes from hedge fund and company)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, April 27 Hedge fund Snow Park Capital
Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality
Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the
matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with
a stock buyback plan.
Snow Park becomes the second activist to target Ashford
Hospitality Prime, which has been under attack from hedge fund
Sessa Capital.
"We encourage the company to expeditiously execute its $50
million buy-back plan to take advantage of its depressed trading
price," Snow Park Managing Partner Jeffrey Pierce said in an
emailed statement.
But Snow Park's approach to the real estate investment trust
appears to be more friendly than Sessa's campaign, which has led
to nasty exchanges between the two sides.
Sessa, a New York-based hedge fund, has sued the company and
nominated five directors for Ashford Prime's board, while
pushing the REIT to seek a buyer.
"We welcome Snow Park's support and constructive input, and
agree that executing on our recently announced share repurchase
plan is the most strategic way to maximize value for all of our
shareholders," Ashford Prime said in an emailed statement.
Ashford's other REIT, Ashford Hospitality Trust,
which also invests in hotels, is itself under pressure from
another shareholder, Rambleside Holdings. The third
arm of Ashford's real estate group is Ashford Inc.,
which manages the assets of the Prime and Trust REITs.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)