版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:40 BJT

Ashford Prime reaches deal with Sessa Capital

Feb 16 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. has reached an agreement with hedge fund Sessa Capital to add two directors to the real estate investment trust's board.

The agreement ends a long feud between the company and the hedge fund, which launched a proxy fight against it last year and was close to launching another before the two sides entered settlement talks.

The deal also allows the company and the hedge fund to jointly select an additional director to the board.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐