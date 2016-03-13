Ashland shares could benefit amid Valvoline spinoff - Barron's

March 13 Shares of Ashland Inc look
cheap and investors could reap major benefits from a planned
spinoff of its Valvoline engine lubricants unit, according to an
article in the latest edition of Barron's.
Ashland said last year it would spin off the unit as it
sheds assets that are not part of its core specialty chemicals
business.
According to the article in the financial weekly, Ashland
shareholders could gain 44 percent once the company spins off
Valvoline. As two independent businesses, much of a discount in
Ashland stock should go away, it added.
One of Ashland's largest shareholders in January urged the
chemical maker to halt plans to spin off the Valvoline business
and instead seek a buyer for its specialty chemicals unit.
Ashland shares closed at $101.36 on Friday, up 2.9 percent
on the day.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)