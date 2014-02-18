版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 22:32 BJT

Chemical maker Ashland to sell water unit for $1.8 bln

Feb 18 U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc said it would sell its water technologies unit to a fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $1.8 billion.

The proceeds will be used to fund a $1.35 billion stock repurchase it also announced on Tuesday.

Ashland shares were up 2.3 percent at $98.40 in early trading.
