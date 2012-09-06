Head of Ashland's water unit leaves for "other opportunities"

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The head of Ashland Inc's water technology business, which brings in roughly a quarter of the chemical maker's annual sales and supplies paper and municipal customers, has left the company.

Paul Raymond, 49, had run the unit since 2008 when Ashland bought Hercules Inc. He had previously worked at Honeywell International Inc and General Electric Co.

Raymond, who left Ashland on Wednesday, was not immediately available to comment.

Ashland spokesman Gary Rhodes said Thursday that Raymond left to "pursue other opportunities."

"We appreciate his leadership at Ashland, which began with the acquisition of Hercules in 2008 and continued through a period of significant change for our company," Rhodes said.