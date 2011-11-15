Ashland bets on emerging markets for growth

Nov 15 Speciality chemicals maker Ashland Inc, best known for its Valvoline lubricant, said it is targeting emerging markets like China, India and Brazil to fuel growth as demand from North America loses steam.

The company received 53 percent of its sales from North America in 2011, compared to 88 percent in 2004.

Ashland expects double-digit revenue growth for its special ingredients business, which contributed to half of its core earnings in 2011, in China, India and Brazil by 2014, the company told analysts on Tuesday.

The business, which caters to industries varying from pulp to personal care, saw sales rising 30 percent in the fourth quarter.

Ashland expects 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $1.7 billion, up from $1.15 Billion in 2011.

The Covington, Kentucky-based company expects to invest about $600 million over the next three years in its special ingredients business.

Ashland also said it expects $5 million of pension expense in 2012.

Earlier this month, the company said it changed the way it recorded gains and losses to its pension plan during the quarter. The company is now recording charges as they happen rather than once a year.

Ashland shares were trading up 3 percent at $54 in morning trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $54.18 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)