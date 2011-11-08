UPDATE 2-Ashland's adjusted profit beats Street

* Adj fiscal Q4 EPS $1.01 vs. Street forecast 93 cents

* Costs jump across business units

* Revenue up 22.5 pct to $1.85 billion; beats Street

* Pension charge of $3.51 per share (Includes year-ago figures, CEO comment, outlook, shares)

Nov 8 Ashland Inc (ASH.N) posted a higher-than-expected adjusted profit, but its costs jumped and the chemical maker took a large pension charge as it changed accounting methods.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, Ashland posted a net loss of $263 million, or $3.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $141 million or $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted profit of $1.01 per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's costs jumped sharply during the quarter, with its cost of sales up 27 percent to $1.53 billion and its administrative costs up 39 percent to $670 million.

Sales were up 22.5 percent to $1.85 billion. Analysts expected sales of $1.75 billion.

Covington, Kentucky-based Ashland changed the way it recorded gains and losses during the quarter, choosing to now post them as they happen rather than once a year. The change resulted in a fiscal fourth-quarter charge of $3.51 per share.

Ashland bought specialty ingredients maker ISP earlier this year for $3.2 billion. About five weeks of the fiscal fourth quarter included results from the company. [ID:nL3E7GV1RS]

Chief Executive Jim O'Brien said the integration is "going very well."

"We are shifting our emphasis to focused growth and earnings expansion, and I believe we have all the necessary elements to achieve long-term success," O'Brien said in a statement.

Shares of Ashland closed Tuesday at $55.20, up 8.5 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)