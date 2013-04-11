Jana Partners picks up stake in Ashland, shares rise

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, known for its battle with Agrium Inc, picked up a 7.4 percent stake in Ashland Inc and said the chemicals maker's stock was "undervalued."
Shares of Covington, Kentucky-based Ashland were up 6 percent in extended trading. They closed at $78.83 on Thursday.
Jana Partners said Ashland's current value represents "an attractive investment opportunity," according to a regulatory filing. ()
The stake helped Jana Partners become the second-largest shareholder of Ashland after Fidelity Management and Research Co, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The hedge fund said it had discussions with Ashland's management relating to its business, corporate structure, capitalization, operations, strategy and future plans.
Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners is known for its attempts to break up fertilizer company Agrium, an effort that failed on Tuesday with Agrium winning a clean sweep in a board election.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.