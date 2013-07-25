Chemicals maker Ashland may sell water technologies business

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Chemical maker Ashland Inc said it was considering selling its water technologies business, which supplies chemicals to industries including pulp, paper, mining, food and wastewater treatment.
The company's third-quarter income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or $1.47 per share, from $160 million, or $2.00 per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $2.1 billion.
Ashland makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline motor oil and materials for the packaging and water purification industries.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.