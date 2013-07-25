Chemicals maker Ashland may sell water technologies business

July 25 Chemical maker Ashland Inc said it was considering selling its water technologies business, which supplies chemicals to industries including pulp, paper, mining, food and wastewater treatment.

The company's third-quarter income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or $1.47 per share, from $160 million, or $2.00 per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $2.1 billion.

Ashland makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline motor oil and materials for the packaging and water purification industries.