UPDATE 1-Ashtead boosted by construction markets in U.S. and Britain

* Ashtead annual profit rises 35 percent
* Sees strong demand in United States and Britain
* Plant hire industry has grown in recent years
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, June 16 Improving U.S. and British
construction markets helped equipment hire group Ashtead
to report a record high in pretax profit and should enable it to
maintain momentum, the company said on Tuesday.
Expressing confidence in the company's medium-term
prospects, Chief Executive Geoff Drabble said it was benefiting
from increased demand for commercial properties on both sides of
the Atlantic.
"We still remain very early cycle in construction markets...
We are seeing far more activity levels, we are seeing bigger
scale projects, we are starting to see some of those signature
projects," he told Reuters.
The company rents out everything from small tools to large
diggers and water pumps and has grown rapidly over the past few
years as hard-up customers have turned to hiring equipment
rather than buying and maintaining it.
Pretax profit rose to 490 million pounds ($764 million) for
the year ended April 30, up from 362 million pounds a year ago
and just ahead of analyst expectations.
It will pay a total dividend for the year of 15.25 pence per
share, up by 33 percent.
Drabble said the company had performed strongly in the
United States, its largest market, despite the impact of bad
weather and the dampening effect of lower oil prices in the
fourth quarter.
Rental revenue in the company's U.S. division Sunbelt, which
accounts for around 85 percent of group revenue, grew 25 percent
to 1.7 billion pounds. Its UK business A-Plant, which accounts
for the remainder, grew by 19 percent to 323 million pounds.
Drabble said he planned to invest around 1 billion pounds in
capital expenditure in the coming year, to help broaden the
company's operations and expand its fleet, which is worth 3.6
billion pounds.
Shares in the company were 2.3 percent lower at 1,101 pence
by 0822 GMT.
"Despite a difficult winter in the US and a slowing oil and
gas market, Ashtead delivered another strong performance," said
Barclays analysts in a note.
"We remain confident in the outlook for Ashtead in
recovering non-residential construction markets in both the U.S.
and the UK," they added.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Keith Weir)