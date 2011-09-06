UPDATE 2-Ashtead sees year results ahead of hopes

* Q1 pretax profit triples to 33.8 mln pounds
* U.S. Unit Sunbelt's rental revenue up 21 pct
* August U.S. rental revenue up 25 pct
* Expects rental trend to continue
* Shares up 15 percent
(Adds details, CEO, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON, Sept 6 British industrial equipment
hire firm Ashtead forecast
"substantially" better ful l-year results
after booming business in its core U.S. market --
where cash-strapped customers kept renting -- more than doubled
first-quarter profit.
The FTSE 250 company, which hires out equipment from diggers
to small tools, on Tuesday posted a 211 percent rise in
first-quarter pretax profit at constant exchange rates for the
three months to July 31 of 33.8 million pounds ($54 million),
easily beating market expectations.
Ashtead shares, which have slumped 33 percent in the past
three months because of fears about the impact of a
weak U.S. economy on its business , were
up 15 percent to 129.3 pence at 0824 GMT.
Chief executive Geoff Drabble said a tougher economic
climate meant customers preferred to rent rather
than own e quipment, while its market share was also
increasing as other rental firms
struggle d to match its
scale and prices.
"Given the on-going structural change in the US rental
market and the strong current performance, the board now
anticipates a full year result substantially ahead of its
previous expectations," a statement read.
Before Tuesday's announcement, according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts, full-year pretax
profit consensus was 58.50 million pounds.
Investec analyst Wayne Gerry said
he anticipated upping full-year estimates
from 57.5 million pounds to 77 million.
Sunbelt -- Ashtead's U.S. unit, which generates more than 80
percent of the firm's revenue -- saw first-quarter sales grow 21
percent. Meanwhile UK business grew by 12 percent.
Pretax profit for the quarter, which surpassed the 31
million pounds posted for the whole of 2011, was also helped by
an increased fleet size, rented at better prices and a
first-time contribution from Ashtead's Empire Scaffold business.
The firm said that good growth had continued into August
with U.S. rental revenues up 25 percent year-on-year.
RBS analyst Justin Jordan wrote in a note: "Stellar
first-quarter, with profits some 50 percent ahead of consensus.
Positive momentum into the second-quarter, with positive
structural growth trends overwhelming macro fears."
U.S. rivals including United Rentals and RSC Holdings
have also seen results improve on increasing rental
demand in recent months.
($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)
(Editing by James Davey and Sophie Walker)