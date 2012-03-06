UPDATE 2-Hire firm Ashtead raises expectations again

* Q3 pretax profit 21 mln stg vs year ago 2 mln stg loss
* Revenue for nine months up 23 pct to 846.8 mln stg
* Ups FY profit expectations for third time this financial
year
* Shares up 0.3 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 6 Industrial equipment hire
firm Ashtead raised its full-year profit expectations
for the third time this financial year, as a continued shift by
cash-strapped consumers to rent rather than buy helped it swing
to a record third-quarter profit.
Ashtead, whose U.S. rental unit Sunbelt contributes over 80
percent of its revenue, posted pretax profit for the
third-quarter to end-January of 20.6 million pounds ($32.7
million), in what is historically its most difficult period due
to Christmas, Thanksgiving and adverse weather conditions.
The result follows a loss of 1.7 million pounds for the same
period in 2011, and surpassed analyst expectations, which
included a forecast of 11 million pounds from Panmure Gordon.
Ashtead's shares were up 0.3 percent at 257.8 pence at 1111
GMT, having earlier been the top gainer in the FTSE 250,
reaching 273 pence. The stock is up more than 40 percent in
three months.
Ashtead said on Tuesday it now sees full-year profit
significantly ahead of its earlier expectations.
Panmure raised its pretax profit forecast to 125 million
pounds for the full-year from 100 million pounds, with other
brokers raising forecasts to between 120 and 126 million pounds.
"Ashtead has announced Q3 results, which are much better
than expected and a record for Q3. While there are some benefits
from better weather than is often the case in Q3 and less
disruption to activity levels as a result, self-help continues
to deliver dramatically," a Panmure research note read.
The group, which hires out equipment from diggers to small
tools, said it had seen profits swell as tight finances push
customers towards renting rather than buying expensive equipment
and as smaller competitors struggle to compete with its fleet
size and prices.
Group revenue rose 23 percent to 846.8 million pounds for
the first nine months of the year.
Revenue in its U.S. Sunbelt business -- the second largest
in America -- grew 25 percent for the same period, with sales at
its UK A-Plant unit up 11 percent as both divisions benefited
from more fleet out on rent and at higher prices.
Ashtead said February had also delivered year-on-year
revenue and profit growth in both regions.
Ashtead's U.S. rival United Rentals Inc, which is
buying counterpart RSC Holdings Inc for about $1.9
billion dollars, also posted better-than-expected third-quarter
figures in January thanks to higher rental rates.
Chief Executive Geoff Drabble told Reuters that the U.S.
construction market was "flat to mildly positive" at the moment
and stressed that the firm would also benefit from any major
uptick in activity as demand for equipment would grow and could
also be rented at higher prices in a more buoyant industry.
"In every major city in north America I can point to a
significant project where there is a hole in the ground and that
project was mothballed back in 2007/08. When those projects
start again then we will know non-residential construction has
kicked off again," he said.
Drabble added that it had seen clearer signs of improvement
in smaller construction work, including multi-storey residential
apartments.
Founded in 1947, Ashtead moved into the U.S. in 1990 and 16
years later paid $1 billion for NationsRent Inc to become the
second largest player in America.