S.Korea sees gains for its infrastructure firms from joining AIIB

| SEJONG, South Korea/SEOUL, March 27
SEJONG, South Korea/SEOUL, March 27 South Korea
hopes its infrastructure companies will benefit from the country
joining the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), the finance ministry said on Friday.
Shares in some iron and steel products makers rose sharply
in early trading, partly on hopes for new orders when the AIIB
is operational and funding infrastructure projects, which is
likely next year. Histeel Co rose 14.8 percent and
Hanil Iron & Steel was up 10.3 percent at 0123 GMT.
"(The government) expects our companies to win many orders
in areas such as communications, energy and transportation,
where they have strength," Song In-chang, head of the finance
ministry's international finance bureau, told reporters.
Seoul announced on Thursday that it would seek to join the
AIIB as a founding member, the latest U.S. ally to do so despite
Washington's misgivings. China is South Korea's biggest trading
partner and the two countries are set to sign a free trade
agreement in the first half of this year.
China has set March 31 as the deadline for joining the bank
as a founder member, which will be capitalized at an initial $50
billion to provide project loans to developing nations. Most
Asian countries, as well as Britain, Germany, France and Italy,
have applied.
The AIIB has been seen as a significant and possibly
historic setback to U.S. efforts to extend its influence in the
Asia-Pacific region to balance China's growing financial clout
and assertiveness.
The major absentees in the region from the bank are
Australia and Japan. Australia has said it is close to joining,
but Japan remains cautious.
"What is important is not the date but whether we can see
what we have been asking (China) guaranteed," Finance Minister
Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Friday.
Aso reiterated Japan's concerns relating to fair governance
at the AIIB, establishment of the board of directors, debt
sustainability and respect for social and environmental issues.
"Unless (China) clarifies these matters, which are not clear
at all, Japan remains cautious," he said.
Song at the South Korean finance ministry said some of the
concerns among prospective members had recently been resolved,
such as giving the board of directors the power to decide on
investment projects, instead of the management.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that China had
proposed to forgo veto power at the AIIB to attract more
countries to join the new bank.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has
however dismissed the notion that Beijing sought - or gave up -
veto power as an "impossible proposition".
Taiwan has also expressed interest in joining the AIIB, but
has not so far been invited. "We should not look on from the
sides, we should be actively involved," President Ma Ying-jeou
said in an interview on Thursday with a local media group,
according to the presidential office.
China considers Taiwan as a renegade province and has
opposed its membership in international organisations if it
confers any sovereignty on the island.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in SEOUL, J.R. Wu in
TAIPEI, and Tetsushi Kajimoto in TOKYO; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)