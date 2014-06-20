INSIGHT-As western automakers embrace aluminium, Asia still welded to steel

* Aluminium demand by Asia's auto industry seen up 71 pct by
2016 ...
* ... but demand in North America seen jumping fivefold
* Hyundai swaps aluminium hood with steel for new Genesis
* Ties with steelmaker, cost concerns are roadblocks for
shift to aluminium
(Adds quote from consultant in paragraphs 11-12)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 20 About four years ago, Hyundai
Motor considered shifting from steel to aluminium
body parts for its Genesis sedan to make it lighter, more
fuel-efficient and more competitive with German luxury marques,
two people familiar with the matter said.
Its affiliate Kia Motors made a similar move,
building test versions of its premium K9 sedan, called K900 in
the United States, using aluminium in body panels including the
door, hood and trunk lid, two other people told Reuters.
But the South Korean duo, which together rank fifth in
global auto sales, opted for steel instead, deterred by the cost
and, according to two of those individuals, hamstrung by close
ties with sister steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co.
As western carmakers such as Audi AG and Ford
Motor Co lead the way in using aluminium, which is lighter
but more expensive than steel, their Asian rivals are reluctant
to invest in the costly retooling required that would disrupt
existing manufacturing processes and supplier relationships.
"A really big challenge at the moment for the Asian
companies is to find out how they should behave in this context
of vehicles coming under more pressure to be lighter," said
Truls Thorstensen, president and CEO of EFS Business
Consultancy.
Automakers in Asia often prefer evolutionary upgrades that
enable them to use existing plants and make multiple models on
the same assembly lines; western rivals tend to make wholesale
product changes that require re-engineering of factories. That's
forcing Asian car companies to find other ways to cut weight and
emissions as tighter U.S. and European fuel economy and
emissions rules drive a push for lighter cars.
"If you are free to do whatever you want, the decision might
be easier to go in the direction of aluminium or light weight,"
Thorstensen said.
Hyundai declined to comment on what materials it considered
in product development. At Kia, a spokesman said the company did
not use aluminium body parts in K9 test versions, and declined
to comment on whether it considered using the material during
the car's development.
RISING DEMAND
Aluminium demand by Asia's auto industry is expected to rise
71 percent by 2016, far below a projected five-fold jump in
North America, according to an internal forecast by
Atlanta-based Novelis Corp, the biggest maker of
flat-rolled aluminium and a unit of India's Hindalco Industries
.
In 2016, Asia will account for less than a tenth of total
auto industry aluminium consumption, while North America and
Europe will have about 45 percent each, Novelis predicts. That's
despite expectations that Asia will continue to account for over
half of global vehicle output, according to IHS Automotive.
"This substitution from steel is being driven mainly by
strict emissions regulations, especially in North America, and
is a game changer for the aluminium rolling sector," said
Charlie Durant, senior consultant at CRU, a metals consultancy.
"In Asia, the emissions regulations are less stringent and
vehicles tend to be much smaller."
"The relative cost of aluminium sheet is seen as a
prohibitive factor, so it's in regions with the most stringent
legislation ... that this material will be most widely adopted,"
he added in emailed comments to Reuters for this article.
European luxury brands such as Volkswagen AG's
Audi and BMW AG are expanding their use of aluminium
in high-end, high-margin cars. Ford will begin building its
flagship F-150 pickup with an aluminium body later this year,
making it the first such mass-market vehicle.
Hyundai, Toyota Motor Corp and other Asian
automakers, however, mostly produce mass-market cars on highly
efficient assembly lines that are often decades old. They don't
sell luxury cars in high volumes and can't demand the sorts of
prices that Audi and BMW can.
Aluminium can cost some four times more than steel, although
aluminium is up to 30 percent lighter than conventional steel
and 15 percent lighter compared to advanced, high-strength
steel, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie. A switch to
aluminium increases not only materials costs but requires heavy
investment to overhaul production lines.
"If you start making a completely different architecture for
Lexus from Toyota or Infiniti from Nissan, you will get into a
cost problem because the numbers sold and the premium price they
get is not similar to the Germans," Thorstensen said. "All
manufacturers in Asia face that same problem. They can't get the
premium price so they have to be much more careful."
HEAVY HYUNDAI
The previous version of Hyundai's Genesis had an aluminium
hood, but the company switched to steel for the current model,
launched in late 2013, making it heavier and less fuel efficient
than its predecessor, two of the people said.
An aluminium car hood weighs about half of one made of
steel, according to Novelis. Every 10 percent reduction in
vehicle weight improves fuel economy by 6-8 percent, according
to the U.S. Department of Energy.
In 2010, when Hyundai began developing the
current-generation Genesis, shaving weight and increasing fuel
economy was a concern, said one of those familiar with the
matter.
At a meeting at the automaker's research center on the
outskirts of Seoul, engineers proposed expanding the use of
lightweight aluminium from the hood to other outer body panels
and even frames, said the person, who was present. But Hyundai
went in the opposition direction, swapping aluminium with steel
even for the hood, because of its ties with Hyundai Steel and
the higher costs associated with aluminium.
"This was a step backward for Hyundai," the person said.
The latest Genesis gained as much as 390 pounds (177 kg)
from its predecessor, launched in 2008, and weighs 181 pounds
more than BMW's rival 535i.
U.S. chief Dave Zuchowski said Hyundai has "put a lot of
additional weight into structural rigidity" to pass tougher U.S.
crash tests. "We used to say we'd like to reduce the weight in
the car 10 percent as we bring them out. In this world, with ...
crash requirements and things like that, you're not going to be
able to do that," he told reporters in Detroit last month.
STRONGER STEEL
Instead of embracing aluminium, Asian automakers are working
with steelmakers to develop lighter, stronger steel, while
taking other measures to improve fuel efficiency including
upgrading conventional engines and parts without having to make
heavy modifications to manufacturing facilities.
"Hyundai Motor is under enormous pressure to cut costs since
it's a volume, mass-market carmaker," Woo Yoo-cheol, president
and CEO of Hyundai Steel, told Reuters. "The most important
thing is to stay competitive in the market. They believe it is
much more competitive to use steel for their flagship models."
For now, Japanese carmakers limit aluminium mostly to parts
of hybrid and premium vehicles, such as Toyota's Lexus IS. Honda
Motor has developed technology to combine aluminium and
steel for select parts in the U.S. versions of its Acura RLX and
Accord. "When we consider mass production, all-aluminium is
still difficult," Honda spokeswoman Yuka Abe told Reuters.
Nissan Motor last year announced a plan to expand
the use of high-tensile steel, which is stronger and lighter
than conventional steel, in up to 20 percent of parts installed
in its new production models starting in 2017.
"We continue to use aluminium in vehicle areas such as
hoods, doors and trunk areas on certain models - such as the
GT-R and 370Z high-performance sports cars. Going forward, more
high-strength steel will be used in key structural areas," said
Chris Keeffe, a spokesman for Nissan.
STEEL SURPLUS
Asian automakers stick with steel in part because it is
plentiful, with two-thirds of global supply made in the region.
Novelis will complete an auto sheet plant in China late this
year and is getting plenty of inquiries from Asian automakers
about using aluminium, although it will take 4-5 years for
Chinese automakers and 2-3 years for Korean and Japanese firms
to use it in significant amounts, said Jeff Wang, its Asia
automotive sales director.
He predicted western automakers using aluminium in
China-made cars would spur Asian rivals to follow suit.
Wood Mackenzie said it was not certain that aluminium body
sheet would find its way into mass-market cars.
"Suppliers of automotive steel parts will fight back with
attractive innovations and pricing as this is a market that
steel producers are unlikely to give up readily," it said.
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING, Melanie
Burton in SYDNEY, Ben Klayman in DETROIT and Yoko Kubota in
TOKYO; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)