版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 14:37 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Asia carmakers' July-Sept results estimates

 (Refiles to fix the format)	
 (For an accompanying story, double-click on )  	
 Oct 26 Following are average forecasts for 	
Asia's top automakers.    	
 Figures are in the local currencies, with percentages 	
changes where applicable from the previous year in parentheses. 
 	
 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will announce 	
its third-quarter results on Thursday and Kia Motors Corp 	
 on Friday.	
 Japan's Honda Motor Co will report its 	
second-quarter results on Oct. 31, Nissan Motor Co 	
on Nov. 2 and Toyota Motor Corp on Nov. 8.	
  India's top maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , will
report on Oct. 29, and Tata Motors Ltd on Nov. 14.    	
 All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, except
for July-September figures for Toyota, Nissan and Honda, which
were compiled by Reuters.	
        	
TOYOTA (bln yen)     JULY-SEPT      2011/12       2011/12    	
                  (consensus)   (consensus)    (company)    	
Operating            101.3 (-9.1)   491 (+4.9%)   450 (-3.9%)  	
No. of estimates     12             21    	
  	
NISSAN (bln yen)     JULY-SEPT      2011/12       2011/12    	
                  (consensus)   (consensus)    (company)    	
Operating            132.9 (-20.4)  520 (-5.3%)   460 (-14%)  	
No. of estimates     13             25   	
	
HONDA (bln yen)      JULY-SEPT      2011/12       2011/12    	
                  (consensus)   (consensus)    (company)    	
Operating            63.5 (-61.2)   360 (-37%)    270 (-53%)  	
No. of estimates     13             22   	
  	
*HYUNDAI                    JULY-SEPT      2011    	
                       (consensus)     (consensus)    	
Operating                  1.91 trln won   7.9 trln won     	
Net                        1.89 trln won   8.02 trln won     	
No. of estimates (OP/NET)  14/15           23/26     	
     	
*KIA                        JULY-SEPT      2011    	
                       (consensus)     (consensus)    	
Operating                  885.7 bln won   3.7 trln won     	
Net                        923.5 bln won   4.05 trln won     	
No. of estimates (OP/NET)  17/17           24/27    	
	
MARUTI SUZUKI               JULY-SEPT	
Net profit                4.06 bln rupees (-32.1 pct)	
Net revenue              75.40 bln rupees (-15.6 pct)	
No. of estimates             11	
 	
**TATA MOTORS               JULY-SEPT	
Net profit                20.67 bln rupees (-7.0 pct)	
Net revenue              348.15 bln rupees (+21.0 pct)	
No. of estimates             11	
  	

 * Hyundai and Kia adopted IFRS accounting rules and no 	
comparisons are available from the year before.  	
 ** Tata Motors' numbers are consolidated and include     	
estimate for Jaguar Land Rover earnings.	
	
 (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Hyunjoo Jin, Henry Foy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐