Pan-Asian girl band looks to Snoop Dogg for help

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 25 The pan-Asian "girl band"
Blush has been around for only 11 months but already has a track
record more established groups might envy -- a single that hit
number three on the U.S. dance music charts and rapper Snoop
Dogg in one of their songs.
This week, the English-singing group, whose members hail
from Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Korea and India, will
open for the Black Eyed Peas at their Manila concert. They
appeared at a Justin Bieber concert in Hong Kong earlier this
year.
"The goal for Blush is to become really the first Asian
singers to make it big in the West," said John Niermann, a
former president of Walt Disney Co's Asia-Pacific unit, who
brought the band together last year after a broad talent search.
"The idea started several years ago when I was curious why
an Asian singer had not really made it to the top of the charts
in America," he told Reuters in Singapore.
The group is made up of Japan's Natsuko Danjo, Victoria Chan
from Hong Kong, Korea's Ji Hae Lee, Alisha Budhrani from India
and Angeli Flores from the Philippines.
Ranging in age from 19 to 28, most of the stylishly-slender
group members sang and danced from childhood, dreaming of
stardom, according to the group's website. But the 26-year-old
Lee only began singing seriously after graduating from Korea's
Hoseo University -- with a degree in law.
"Manufactured" pop groups have been around for over 20
years. But Blush is the first to be made up entirely of singers
from across Asia who perform in English, in an attempt to
broaden their global appeal. Blush is also unusual among Asian
performers in the sense that it hopes to make it big in the
United States before becoming popular in its home region.
To help the Hong Kong-based group gain a following, Niermann
hired songwriters and producers who worked on tracks by artistes
such as Bon Jovi and the Spice Girls.
Their first single, "Undivided", which featured American
rapper Snoop Dogg in both song and video, made it to number
three on the Billboard Dance Club chart.
CONCERTS, MERCHANDISE, SPONSORSHIPS
Niermann has also tried to popularise Blush through music
videos and TV appearances as well as toys and computer games,
tapping contacts made during his time at Disney and Electronic
Arts Inc, another former employer.
"These days you monetize through live appearances like
concerts, merchandise, sponsorships and endorsements. These are
the key areas," he said.
Fans at recent Singapore events praised the group for their
friendliness and style.
"Lots of energy and great vocals," said Andrew Teo, the
event manager at The Butter Factory, a Singapore dance club
where the group performed.
The group, though, spends much of its time in North America,
targeting cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and
Vancouver where there are large ethnic Asian communities in
hopes of building the fan base essential for success.
"Blush are wholesome enough to work with Disney yet at the
same time are edgy enough to draw a crowd that might prefer to
listen to Snoop Dogg or Black Eyed Peas," Niermann said.
But the group may find broad success hard, experts said.
"The difficulty about breaking into Western markets is the
mindset... Westerners do not bother about singers outside their
country because they do not identify with them," said Dean
Augustine, head of artistes and repertoire at Sense Music, a
Japanese-Singaporean management and production house.
"When an artiste has a following, fans will comment on
YouTube and this gives the media something to write about."
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Yoko Nishikawa)