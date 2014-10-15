Banks hire HK traders on lure of China bourse link

* Signs of optimism for stock traders after post-2012 cuts
* BNP Paribas, StanChart, China Renaissance among banks
hiring
* Stock Connect, resurgent Japan, India boom also drive
interest
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Oct 15 Banks in Hong Kong are
building up their trading desks to capitalise on the imminent
link-up of the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, spelling
a reprieve for one of the banking industry's endangered species.
Banks and brokerages in Asia launched a heavy round of job
cuts in 2012, after hopes of a robust recovery in regional
trading were dashed by Europe's debt problems and China's
economic slowdown. [reut.rs/1rs15KX
]
But banks including BNP Paribas and Standard
Chartered hope the link between the bourses, which will
at last let investors trade Shanghai-listed shares directly,
will boost demand and generate enough work for their newly hired
Hong Kong traders and research analysts.
BNP Paribas estimates the link will boost the average daily
value of trading on the HKEx by around 38 percent to HK$93
billion ($12 billion) by 2015.
The French bank has hired 19 staff for its Asian equities
division from rival banks in the last three months, said Lee
Cook, its head of cash equity, Asia Pacific.
The hires will expand an equities team that had lost at
least seven members earlier in the year.
Standard Chartered has hired a total of eight equities
analysts and salespeople in the last week, according to company
announcements, bringing its total to 95 stock analysts and 30
equities salespeople globally.
Others are also gearing up for the opportunities.
"It's a great time for us to expand our equities business,"
said Fan Bao, CEO of Beijing-based China Renaissance Securities,
which in August hired a head for the equities business it plans
to build from scratch in Hong Kong.
Dean Stallard, regional director of recruiting firm Hays in
Hong Kong, said in an Oct. 13 report that the stock connect
would have a long-term impact on hiring.
"The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, securities companies and
brokers are expected to benefit from increased transaction
volumes and new business opportunities resulting from this
gradual integration, and this in turn will generate new jobs in
the banking sector," he said.
RICH REWARDS
China's CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings is up 5.5 percent so far this year,
with a sharp rally since the end of June demonstrating the
rewards on offer for international investors.
Mainland investors are also interested in buying Hong Kong
stocks directly for the first time.
Demand for traders and analysts covering Chinese stocks has
helped to push the number of hiring mandates in the city up by
about a quarter compared with a year ago, according to bankers
and headhunters interviewed by Reuters.
Hong Kong headhunters said such robust hiring was unusual
for the last quarter of the year, when banks usually refrain
from adding staff ahead of annual bonus payouts.
"I can't remember it ever being this busy at this time of
year," said Russell Kopp, managing director in Hong Kong at
Correlate Search and a specialist in hiring equities staff.
Recruiters and bank executives said the hiring spree was
also fuelled by a resurgent Japanese market and hopes for higher
growth in post-election India and Indonesia; salespeople and
analysts familiar with other Asian markets are often located in
hubs like Hong Kong.
The hiring trend also runs contrary to a broader industry
downturn in banks' equities businesses, with total headcount in
that division among the top 10 players globally down 13 percent
since 2010, according to research firm Coalition.
The Hong Kong and Chinese governments agreed in April to
allow international investors to trade mainland Chinese shares
via the Hong Kong exchange, while mainland investors will be
able to trade Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The launch of the program is not all good news for bankers.
The HK-Shanghai connect could lead to some job losses for people
who created and sold financial products that provided indirect
access to China's 'A' share market, which will become redundant
when people can invest directly, said Duncan Mackay, director at
recruitment firm Tardis Group.
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Will Waterman)