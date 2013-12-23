RPT-Asian bond market sets record, but demand may slow in 2014

By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG Dec 23 Asia had a record year in 2013
for dollar, euro and yen bond issuance with borrowers scrambling
to raise debt and anticipating a rise in global interest rates.
The record volumes came despite volatility in U.S.
Treasuries, which serve as benchmarks for pricing these bonds.
That volatility, and doubts about the U.S. Federal Reserve's
$85 billion a month bond buying programme, prolonged the deal
execution cycle as windows of opportunity opened and shut
rapidly.
The volatility however, did not prevent issuance hitting a
new high with issuers determined to take advantage of
rock-bottom interest rates and investors hungry for rising
yields on investments.
Deal volumes rose to a peak of $143.8 billion in 2013,
eclipsing the previous high of $133.8 billion last year, with
HSBC and Deutsche Bank leading the league tables.
Asia's debt demand is expected to moderate, with the U.S.
central bank's plan to trim its monthly purchases among the key
factors behind the likely pullback.
"It will be difficult for 2014 to register another record
year for new issuance," said Thomas Kwan, Hong Kong-based head
of fixed income at Harvest Global Investments, who expects
outflows in retail funds to continue in 2014, reversing a trend
from early last year.
In the debt capital markets league table standings, HSBC
retained the top spot in 2013. Among the key deals was
helping the Asian Development Bank raise $2.5 billion through a
three-year bond. Deutsche Bank jumped from fourth to
second place, helped by such deals as Indonesia's $1.5 billion
sukuk. Coming in third was Citigroup
One factor that Asia's debt bankers hope will override the
U.S. taper is the need for Asian corporates to repay bonds
issued five years ago when bumper volumes of debt were raised.
The five-year tenor is the most-preferred debt maturity among
Asian issuers.
According to Societe Generale, Asian issuers are faced with
a record $43 billion in redemptions next year, which compares
with this year's figure of less than $25 billion. The sustained
yield gap between dollar and domestic currency assets would also
provide the impetus to new borrowers.
But waning volumes of liquidity and the availability of
other funding options lead most in the Asian debt markets to
predict a slowdown.
"Overall we see a marginal pullback in supply as the
bank-loan market has re-emerged as a highly competitive
alternative for issuers," said Jacob Gearhart, Deutsche Bank's
Singapore-based head of syndicate desk.
VOLATILE TREASURIES
Volatility in U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark 10-year
yield swinging between a low of 1.614 percent in May to more
than a two-year high of 3.007 percent in September, resulted in
longer execution time for primary deals in Asian bonds this
year.
"We had a lot of investor marketing and assessment of
markets. One had to be nimble as windows of opportunity opened
and closed quickly. Deal cycles were longer this year," said
Devesh Ashra, Hong Kong-based bond syndicate banker with BofA
Merrill Lynch.
But that did not deter a jump in the number of transactions
with 286 deals completed in 2013, up from 253 a year ago and
boosting the 7.5 percent volume growth, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Headwinds are swirling, however, as financial markets adjust
to lower levels of quantitative easing and the impact this will
have on markets across the globe.
"Retail investors will continue to allocate money to fixed
income, but our sense is that the trend favours equities and
that will definitely have an impact on what bond deals get done
in 2014," Deutsche Bank's Gearhart said.