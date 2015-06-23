Baidu names Goldman, JP Morgan for proposed dollar bond issue

HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Chinese tech giant Baidu
has mandated Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for an offering of
SEC-registered US dollar bonds.
Moody's has assigned an A3 rating, with a positive outlook,
to the senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used
for general working capital purposes.
After the deal, the credit rating agency expects the
company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio to go up to just below 2x at the
end of this year from 1.6x last December.
Baidu last June sold a US$1 billion five-year bond offering
at 125bp over US Treasuries, in a deal managed by the same two
banks.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)