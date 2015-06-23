UPDATE 1-China's Baidu opens books for dual-tranche dollar bonds

(Adds price guidance)
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Chinese tech giant Baidu
is marketing SEC-registered US dollar bonds of five and 10 years
at respective yields of around 160bp and 200bp over US
Treasuries.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.
Moody's has assigned an A3 rating, with a positive outlook,
to the senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used
for general working capital purposes.
After the deal, the credit rating agency expects the
company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio to go up to just below 2x at the
end of this year from 1.6x last December.
Baidu last June sold a US$1 billion five-year bond to yield
125bp over US Treasuries, in an offering the same two banks had
managed.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)