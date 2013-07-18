Fund managers skip Asia's first Basel III Tier 1

* UOB sells bulk of new hybrid to local private banks
* Institutional investors say yield too low
* Wealthy Asian individuals unfazed by bail-in clause
By Neha D'silva
HONG KONG, July 18 (IFR) - Institutional investors largely
passed on Asia's first Basel III-compliant Tier 1 bond last week
in an issue that underscored the gulf in yield expectations on
the new form of bank capital.
Singapore's UOB priced SGD850m (USD671m) of perpetual
non-call five notes at a yield of just 4.9%, offering little or
no premium for the additional risk of loss that comes with the
Basel III-compliant format.
The deal proved popular and came inside initial guidance of
5% area, but the price proved too rich for most fund managers,
and Aa1/AA-/AA- rated UOB placed 74% of the paper with
private-banking clients. Singaporean buyers took 93%.
The enthusiastic response established the city state's
high-net-worth individuals as major buyers of bank capital
deals, but left questions over the lack of pricing consensus for
new-style subordinated bonds.
"There's just not enough value in the trade," said a
Singapore-based portfolio manager. "As private banks look at the
price versus 0 percent, it's a different barometer for them."
PRIVATE ENTHUSIASM
Institutional investors have taken a dim view of hybrid bank
capital since a number of US and European banks failed in the
2008 financial crisis. As such, many demand higher yields to
compensate for the loss-absorbing rules on Basel III-compliant
bonds, designed to bail in holders before any public bailout.
At the same time, many regulators have ruled that the notes
are too risky for retail investors. Malaysian, Thai and Indian
banks, for example, are not allowed to sell subordinated bonds
to retail clients.
To count towards Tier 1 capital under Basel III rules, UOB's
new bonds will be written down partially or in full at the point
the Monetary Authority of Singapore decides the bank is no
longer viable.
While other regulators have defined non-viability with
reference to a bank's capital ratio, the MAS has taken a more
flexible approach, adding to the uncertainty for investors, who
may face losses on their principal.
Despite those challenges, UOB has shown that Asian banks can
still achieve very tight pricing on capital raisings by
targeting the burgeoning private-banking community.
Investors expect other big, high-rated lenders to follow
suit.
"There is no premium (for Basel III)," said the Singapore
fund manager. "They have a good enough reputation that they will
not have any premium. If anything, there will be discounts. So,
there is no need for institutions to get involved."
He added that the low participation of institutional
investors reflected concerns over pricing, rather than concerns
about the new structure.
"The premium is less than 50 basis points I would say," said
a banker who worked on the deal. "We are not only talking about
new issue premium. There is also Basel III premium. So, it's
hard to draw a line between the two."
LOCAL SUPPORT
Singaporean investors are no strangers to instruments issued
in the Basel III format. In October 2012, ABN AMRO issued a
SGD1bn 10-year Tier 2 bond which included a contingency clause
based on Basel III language.
The deal also built on the positive momentum from last
week's Reg S issue from France's CNP Assurances. The insurer had
priced a USD500m perp non-call six at 6.875% after attracting an
order book of USD3.75bn. Some 42% of those bonds were allocated
to Asian investors, and 53% to private banks.
Given the positive tailwind, others are expected to follow
soon. Singapore's largest bank DBS has amended its USD15bn
global MTN programme to include contingent convertibility
provisions to allow the Aa1/AA-/AA- rated lender to issue
subordinated bonds more compliant with Basel III rules.
Asia Capital Reinsurance was also recently marketing a
new-style Tier 2 issue.
UOB's deal attracted an order book of SGD2bn involving 80
accounts. Private bank managers were offered a 25c rebate to
participate in the deal. Insurance companies bought 11%, while
banks and fund managers also took a combined 11%, and public
agencies the remaining 4%.
ANZ, HSBC, Nomura, Standard Chartered, UBS and UOB were
leads on the deal.
(Reporting by Neha D'silva, editing by Steve Garton and Julian
Baker)