Foreign issuers see currency arbitrage in Dim Sum bonds

HONG KONG, March 6 (IFR) - Global banks from Goldman Sachs to BNP Paribas breathed new life into the offshore renminbi bond market this week as seven foreign issuers seized an opportunity to beat their US dollar funding costs.

The flurry of offerings ended a slump in Dim Sum bond sales, coming after the slowest month for new issues since August 2013, but owed more to attractive swap rates rather than any easing of liquidity pressures.

Demand for offshore renminbi bonds has waned since China began easing its monetary policy towards the end of last year. Mainland issuers can now borrow at a lower cost onshore, while foreign investors are braced for currency depreciation.

Attractive cross-currency basis swaps, however, mean that foreign borrowers are able to price deals inside their US dollar funding costs - if they can find investors.

After dealing with recent Dim Sum bonds, swap traders have said that foreign issuers are effectively looking at savings of 30bp-40bp after swapping back into dollars, although the cross-currency basis swap is highly volatile.

French bank BNP Paribas this week priced a Rmb1.5bn (US$239m) 10 non-call five Dim Sum bond offering at 5.1%, its debut Dim Sum, which sources said was highly attractive for the issuer after swapping to dollars.

Export-Import Bank of Korea raised Rmb1bn of three-year debt at 4.4%, equivalent to around 22bp inside its dollar curve.

"Some Dim Sums are trading inside the issuers' US dollar bonds," said one syndicate head. "There's an opportunity for US and European multi-national corporations to fund in renminbi and, potentially, come inside their dollar curves. The market is looking for new names."

Slow start

The Dim Sum market has started the year slowly, with new issues trailing far behind last year's record pace. February was particularly dire with new issues totalling just Rmb4.3bn, down from Rmb17.8bn in the same month a year earlier.

A weaker renminbi and falling onshore interest rates have made it more expensive for Chinese issuers, who account for a bulk of the Dim Sum issuance, to go offshore. This week's deals showed that foreign issuers, particularly the opportunistic banks and frequent borrowers, are slowly filling that hole.

Dim Sum bankers, however, stress that the lack of liquidity means new issues remain tricky. This has been reflected in the size of these deals.

The biggest of the recent issues was that of BNP Paribas at Rmb1.5bn, and some have been small as in the case of TMB Bank's Singapore-listed Rmb600m bond, which priced at 5.5%.

These deals were also not heavily oversubscribed, suggesting there would be little secondary liquidity in any of the bonds. BNP's order book reached Rmb2bn, while TMB's came in at Rmb900m. While, in other markets, thin order books would put investors off, bankers said they were respectable in a less-mature market.

Taiwan on top

Notably, none of the week's seven deals were issued in Hong Kong. Four, however, were issued in Taiwan. These were Goldman's 12-year Rmb525m at 4.7%, Deutsche Bank's three-year Rmb992m at 4%, Kexim's three-year Rmb1bn at 4.4% and Malaysian lender Maybank's five-year Rmb410m at 4.12%. The bonds from BNP Paribas were listed in Paris, while the Rmb1bn of 5.15% 10-year non-call five Tier 2 notes from Commonwealth Bank of Australia were listed in Sydney.

Dim Sum syndicate bankers said there was nothing discouraging people from issuing in Hong Kong, but, given the liquidity issues, Taiwan was more attractive.

Taiwan recently relaxed regulations on where its giant insurance companies can invest, increasing their buying power in the Formosa bond market. Formosa is the name given to foreign currency offerings in Taiwan. The higher yields on offshore renminbi bonds, known as Bao Dao bonds in Taiwan, have attracted the attention of the island's insurance companies.

"There is a bit more demand in Taiwan," said a Hong Kong-based senior syndicate banker. "There is still an investor base in Hong Kong and there's nothing wrong with it as a listing, but the regulatory changes there have helped."

As such, bankers expect more issuance, mainly in Taiwan, and also from banks that can take advantage of the CCS rate. They expect this to be a longer window of opportunity for issuance, as Taiwanese demand should remain strong, and the renminbi could depreciate further.

Even so, offshore renminbi liquidity could tighten further if depreciation gathers pace. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)