China Merchants Bank opens books for three-year senior bond

BRIEF-Ackroo qtrly revenues up 18 pct to $649,385
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 7 (IFR) - China Merchants Bank's New York branch has announced price guidance on an offering of 144A/Reg S US dollar senior bonds to yield around 170bp over US Treasuries.
The three-year bond is expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P), on par with the issuer.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, CMB International, HSBC and UBS are the joint global co-ordinators, as well as bookrunners with ANZ and Wing Lung Bank. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.