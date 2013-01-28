RPT-DEALTALK-Happy hour in Asia as global booze makers eye deals

By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI Jan 28 The biggest global alcohol
companies are sizing up buyout and tie-up opportunities in
China, India, South Korea and Vietnam, keen to profit from a
$258 billion Asian market that is growing twice as fast as the
rest of the world.
Banking and industry sources name Hong Kong-listed Kingway
Brewery Holdings, China's Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co
Ltd, India's Tilaknagar Industries, and KKR &
Co-backed South Korean Oriental Brewery among the potential
takeover or joint venture targets for global brewers.
Like many other sectors, the global drinks industry is
stepping up its Asian presence to offset sluggish growth at
home.
"Everybody wants a slice of Asia," said Deepa D'Souza, a
consultant with global market research firm Mintel in Mumbai.
"The global companies who are present there want to expand
further and further in markets like China," she added. "The
problem is there are not enough suitable assets available and so
there is a race to pick up whatever is around and there will be
more of the takeover battles we are seeing now."
After a two-month battle last year, Dutch brewer Heineken NV
finally got control of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd
in a $6.4 billion deal. That translated into a
multiple of 35 times earnings, amongst the richest paid for
Asian beer acquisitions and a sign that global companies are
willing to bid up for Asian growth.
World No. 1 Diageo Plc's plan to buy a majority
stake in India's United Spirits may spur more deals in
that country's competitive spirits segment in the next couple of
years, analysts said. The race for partners in India has already
begun.
French rival Pernod Ricard SA, which sells brands
such as Seagrams whiskey, signed a bottling agreement with
Tilaknagar, a senior Tilaknagar official told Reuters.
"We have signed a bottling partnership with Pernod last year
and are open to strategic partnerships," said the official, who
declined to be named because he was not authorised to discuss
internal negotiations. "Discussions are on with Pernod."
Pernod confirmed that it had a bottling deal with
Tilaknagar, but declined to comment on whether it was seeking a
strategic partnership.
India's second-largest spirits company, Radico Khaitan Ltd
, has been talking to international players about a
joint venture after its partnership with Diageo ended last year,
Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said.
TIE-UP, NOT BUY UP
Deals in China's spirits segment will be largely limited to
distribution tie-ups, although bankers say some acquisitions are
possible as the industry consolidates.
The top five brewers in China control about 60 percent of
the domestic beer market, compared with South Korea where the
top two hold about 90 percent.
"What matters in China is to have a successful joint venture
partner and use that platform to sell not only their foreign
brands but also help lift the quality of domestic brands and
spruce up distribution," said one Hong Kong-based mergers and
acquisitions banker who advises brewers. He declined to be named
because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the
matter.
China's beer market grew by 29 percent in volume terms
between 2007 and 2011, and Mintel predicts cumulative growth of
47.5 percent over the next five years.
Buying a piece of that growth won't come cheap. Chinese
alcohol companies boast valuations that are three times richer
than those in Western countries, with deals closing at multiples
of up to 50 times earnings, said Andrew Holland, an analyst with
Societe Generale in London.
"It is bit of a puzzle because the profitability of the
Chinese beer industry is not high. But a lot of Western brewers
see the size of the market, see the growth in it and ignore
usual financial discipline in order to build their presence
there," Holland said.
China's Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery trades at
92.3 times its 12-month forward earnings while China Resources
Enterprise Ltd trades at 25.8 times, compared with a
global sector average of 18.1.
Kingway Brewery's planned sale of some China business has
been delayed after some buyers baulked at the high price.
Kingway is still in talks with CR Snow for a deal, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, after discussions with
Beijing Yanjing broke off last year. CR Snow is a joint venture
between China Resources and SABMiller PLC, the world's
second biggest brewer.
Vincent Tse, a spokesman for China Resources, said the
company does not comment on speculation. Beijing Yanjing does
not currently have any deals with foreign brewers, said a
company official who declined to be named because she was not
authorised to speak to the media. Officials from Kingway were
not immediately available for comment and CR Snow did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The potential sale of South Korea's Oriental Brewery, owned
by KKR and Affinity Equity Partners, is among the large
deals expected this year, bankers said.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA sold Oriental Brewery three
years ago to cut debt and it has the first right of refusal to
buy back the company. Oriental Brewery could attract interest
from Japanese and global brewers if there is a full-fledged
auction, with some estimates putting the price tag upwards of $3
billion based on its $330 million EBITDA, according to sources
with knowledge of OB's financials.
KKR declined to comment.
In Vietnam, the government's planned sale of a 20 percent
stake in Sabeco is expected this year, according to bankers.
In India, partnerships are the preferred approach because
most of the drinks companies are privately owned by individuals
who do not want to cede control.
"The idea always is to bring in a strategic partner because
foreign firms eventually look for control," said Ajit Sirsat,
deputy general manager, corporate finance at Tilaknagar. "Even
the Diageo-United Spirits deal would not have happened if the
owner did not face financial stress."
Allied Blenders and Distributors is planning an initial
public offering in the next two years, having turned down
approaches from foreign companies because their intent is to
gain control, Chief Executive Deepak Roy said.
The company is in talks with private equity players to raise
2.5 billion rupees ($46.5 million) to meet its immediate funding
requirements, he said.