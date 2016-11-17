Coal: After the surge, how low can it go?

* Coal cargo & futures: tmsnrt.rs/2fyf9be
* China allows miners to increase coal output
* Europe's supply/demand outlook looks more balanced
* Prices won't drop as low as prior to rally - traders
* Much will depend on upcoming winter temperatures
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 A wave that has lifted some
coal prices to more than double in the last six months may be
about to ebb away, turned back by China's move to loosen the
restrictions on domestic mining that first triggered the fuel's
rise.
Australian Newcastle cargo prices, Asia's
benchmark, have fallen 7.8 percent in November already, slipping
to $105.75 per tonne from almost $115 at the start of the month,
their highest since 2012.
On Thursday, China's state planner moved to ease production
curbs ahead of peak winter demand for heating fuels, allowing
mines 54 more working days a year.
It was a Beijing move earlier this year to cap domestic
mining to cut excess capacity that had triggered coal's rise as
utilities in the region, especially in South Korea and Japan,
began to stock up.
"The strong pricing rebound since early 2016 is unlikely to
be sustained as the Chinese government relaxes its working-day
curtailment policies to manage prices," Fitch Ratings said in a
note to clients.
"Going forward, much will now depend on the weather outlook
in northern Asia, where the peak demand winter season has just
started. Overall I think this will be a bumpy winter price ride"
said a trader with a commodity shipper.
The winter outlook for China and South Korea is for
unusually cold weather into December, although the outlook for
Japan is more within the seasonal norms, meteorological data in
Thomson Reuters Eikon showed.
"As China said it would increase production, prices are
down. Besides that, demand has also declined because most
(utilities) have procured their winter supplies," said a source
with a South Korean utility.
Asia's coal market rally has been unprecedented and gave
miners an unexpected boon in a sector that has been otherwise
dogged by years of slump and decline.
OVERBLOWN, BUT NOT UNWARRANTED
Analysts said that the recent spike was somewhat overblown,
and a downward correction therefore necessary. But they said
prices would unlikely fall back to pre-rally levels.
"China's domestic benchmark thermal coal price is
sustainable at 515 yuan per tonne in the medium term, and
equates to a benchmark Newcastle thermal coal price of $73 per
tonne FOB (free on board)," energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie
said in a study published this week.
A price of slightly above $70 a tonne for prompt coal
cargoes would be more in line with financial futures.
Benchmark European API2 2017 coal futures have
fallen over 10 percent this month, to a last close of $69.70 per
tonne, its lowest since late October.
Europe's API2 also more than doubled in recent months,
pushed by nuclear power outages and relatively low renewable
output, but a balanced supply and demand outlook has helped rein
in prices there too.
A coal price in the $70s per tonne is something miners would
likely be able to live with, as most have production costs below
that level, industry data shows.
Rory Simington, principal mining and metals analyst at Wood
Mackenzie, said China's policymakers would likely support prices
above recent lows. This would "provide a much more positive
outlook for a sector that has been under much pressure of late",
Simington said.
Glencore, the world's biggest thermal coal
exporter, which laboured through almost half a decade of falling
prices prior to the recent spike, said it has an average
production cost of about $37 a tonne for its supplies.
($1 = 6.8685 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Additional reporting by Jane
Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)