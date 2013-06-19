CORRECTED-HIGHLIGHTS-Q2 ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey - by economy

(Corrects final paragraph to show Singapore's previous reading
was 61, not 63)
SYDNEY, June 19 Optimism among Asia's top
companies gathered momentum in the second quarter despite
lingering concerns about the global economy and rising costs,
the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey
published on Wednesday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
climbed six points to 71 in June, its highest level in
five quarters and the third consecutive quarterly rise,
suggesting the rebound from a drop in the three months ended
last June and September was here to stay. A reading above 50
indicates a generally positive outlook.
Of the 91 companies that participated in the poll, 43.9
percent were positive about their outlook, while 53.8 percent
were neutral. A tiny 2.2 percent reported a negative outlook.
AUSTRALIA: KEEPS IMPROVING (INDEX AT 75 vs 63 IN Q1)
Business confidence among companies in Australia continued
to improve in the second quarter, driving the country's
sentiment index to its highest level since the first quarter
2012, although more participants were worried about the global
economy.
Of the 14 respondents, seven companies were positive while
the other seven were neutral about the business outlook. In the
previous quarter when there were eight respondents, two were
positive and six were neutral.
Eleven respondents said world economic uncertainty was their
top worry, much more than those in the March survey. Six
companies said their new orders increased, while seven said
orders were the same.
CHINA: STILL AT ALL-TIME LOW (INDEX UNCHANGED AT 50)
Corporate sentiment in China remained subdued after a drop
in March, as companies worried about global economic uncertainty
and rising costs. All 11 respondents were neutral on their
business outlook with the index flat at a record low of 50.
Five companies said the world economy was their biggest
concern, three blamed rising costs and one cited regulatory
uncertainty. Three said they saw increased orders while seven
said new orders remained the same.
INDIA: WEAKEST IN 3-1/2 YRS (INDEX AT 63 VS 80 IN Q1)
Worries about rising costs continued to weigh on business
sentiment in India, pulling the index down to the lowest level
since December 2009.
Of four respondents, two were positive, one neutral and one
negative, the first time a company reported a negative response
since the December 2011 survey. Three companies said rising
prices were the biggest challenge, while one cited other risks.
Two companies saw rising costs as a worry, while the other
two were concerned about currency volatility and global economic
uncertainty respectively. Two companies said new orders were
higher, while one said sales decreased.
JAPAN: JUMPS TO 3-YR HIGH (INDEX AT 63 VS 50 IN Q1)
Business sentiment in Japan jumped to the highest level in
three years, although companies were still worried about the
global economic uncertainty environment, volatile currency
fluctuations and rising costs.
Of the 19 respondents, which included Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
, Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Sharp
Corp, five were positive on the outlook and 14 were
neutral. In the previous survey, only one out of 22 participants
was positive.
Seven companies said their biggest concern was the world
economy, while five worried about currency volatility and two
saw rising costs as the main risk.
S.KOREA: SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED (INDEX AT 64 VS 50 IN Q1)
Business confidence among companies in South Korea
significantly improved in the June quarter, climbing to the
highest since the second quarter of 2011.
Of seven respondents, including Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
Ltd, five were neutral about their outlook and two
were positive. It was the first time companies reported positive
responses in a year.
A majority of six said the global economy was their top
business risk, while one saw foreign exchange volatility as a
concern.
TAIWAN: PULLS BACK FROM 1-YR HIGH (INDEX AT 67 VS 88 IN Q1)
Taiwan's corporate sentiment index pulled back from a
one-year high in the last quarter, as global economic
uncertainties weighed.
Only one out of three respondents was positive in their
outlook, compared with three positive responses out of four in
the previous survey. The other two were neutral.
All three participants saw economic uncertainty as the
biggest risk. Only one company reported increased orders, while
two said sales remained the same.
Acer Inc and Yuanta Financial Holdings Co
were among those taking part in the survey.
SE ASIA: MIXED (INDONESIA at 100; PHILIPPINES At 94;
SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA AT 83; THAILAND 42)
Business confidence in Southeast Asia was mixed in the
second quarter, with Indonesian companies unanimously turning
positive and Thailand's sentiment index dropping to an all-time
low.
Indonesia, the region's biggest economy, improved
significantly in business confidence as all nine respondents
were positive in the their outlook, up from three in the
previous quarter.
Of six companies in Thailand, five were neutral and one was
negative compared with one out of five respondents with a
positive outlook in the previous three months.
Singapore's confidence improved from the previous reading of
61, with four still concerned about the global economy.
Notes:
**Companies sampled for the survey may change from one
quarter to the next.
(Compiled by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)