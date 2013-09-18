HIGHLIGHTS-Asia Q3 Business Sentiment Survey - by sector

SEOUL, Sept 18 Asia's top companies were less
upbeat about their business outlook in the third quarter of 2013
as concerns about the global economy and rising costs dampened
sentiment, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business
Sentiment Survey published on Wednesday showed.
Global uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
taper its $85 billion bond buying program and geopolitical
tensions in Syria have spooked markets, dealing a slight to
business sentiment.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
fell to a reading of 66 in September from 71 in the
second quarter. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive
outlook.
PROPERTY: BEST AMONG ALL SECTORS (INDEX AT 100 V 83 IN Q2)
The property and building sectors were the most bullish with
readings of 100 each. All of the 10 property firms polled
painted a rosy outlook, bringing the index to the full mark for
the first time since the fourth quarter of 2009.
Eight respondents said new orders were higher while seven
said employment levels improved. The Philippines' Ayala Land Inc
was among the companies surveyed.
BUILDING: SHARP REBOUND (INDEX AT 100 VS 50 IN Q2)
The confidence level for builders made a sharp rebound,
making the steepest gain among all sectors. While all three
respondents projected a bright outlook, they said employment
levels remained the same as risks loomed about higher costs.
Construction materials maker James Hardie Industries
was one of the respondents.
FOOD: GOING STEADY (INDEX UNCHANGED AT 75)
Food and beverage companies remained upbeat about their
projections, although currency volatility and rising costs
remained worries. Five companies had a positive outlook, while
an equal number of firms expressed neutral views.
Seven reported an increase in orders while three said they
remained the same. Japan's Asahi Breweries and the Philippines'
Universal Robina were among the participants.
RESOURCES: BOUNCING BACK FROM DIP (INDEX AT 72 VS 66 IN Q2)
The reading among resources companies bounced back from the
second quarter, with four firms predicting a better outlook and
five holding a neutral view. Six respondents said orders
remained steady, while the other three said orders went up.
Thailand's Banpu PCL was among those polled.
AUTOS: RECOVERY PATH (INDEX AT 63 VS 56 IN Q2)
The index for automakers in Asia improved for a second
consecutive quarter, although global economic uncertainty
remained a major risk. Two respondents were optimistic about
their outlook, while the other two were neutral or negative.
TECH: OPTIMISM WEAKENS (INDEX AT 62 VS 75 IN Q2)
Fewer technology firms had an upbeat outlook in the third
quarter, pulling down the index. Three companies had a positive
outlook in the third quarter, while eight had an upbeat view in
the second quarter.
Three firms cut employment levels, while the other 10
maintained or lifted the current headcount. Japan's Toshiba
and NTT DoCoMo were among those who joined the
survey.
DRUGS: REMAIN AT OVER 2-YEAR-LOW (INDEX UNCHANGED AT 60)
Currency volatility and global economic uncertainty hampered
the recovery of the confidence for drug makers, which remained
at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2011.
Four respondents were neutral on their outlook, while one
was positive. The participants include India's Lupin Ltd and
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd.
RETAIL: COOLING (INDEX AT 57 VS 69 IN Q2)
The mood among retailers deteriorated from the preceding
quarter, as six out of seven polled were neutral on their
forecasts and only one was bullish.
Rising costs were the biggest concern for the respondents,
which included Japan's Seven & I Holdings and Fast
Retailing.
FINANCIALS: BIG DECLINE (INDEX AT 50 VS 78 IN Q2)
The financial sector, along with the shipping industry, was
the most negative with its business confidence dropping to its
lowest level in three quarters.
All of the 21 respondents were neutral about their outlook,
although most of them said sales had remained steady or
increased. Alliance Financial Group took part in the
survey, among others.
SHIPPING: LOSING STEAM (INDEX AT 50 VS 80 IN Q2)
The sentiment in the shipping-related sector suffered the
biggest fall as concerns about global economic uncertainty
weighed on Hyundai Heavy Industries and other
companies. All eight respondents held a neutral outlook despite
orders rising or remaining steady.