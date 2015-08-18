Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark

* Refiners, traders question if Dubai price reflects
fundamentals
* Strong Dubai depresses Asia refiners' margins, cuts demand
* Mideast producers forced to raise prices amid ample
supplies
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Record trading of Dubai crude
by two Chinese state companies this month on a decades-old oil
pricing system has pushed the benchmark higher, even as other
grades are being pressed lower by a global glut.
The strong Dubai trade has forced Middle East producers to
raise official selling prices (OSPs), driving Asian buyers to
seek cheaper oil elsewhere or cut refinery runs due to low
margins.
Chinaoil and Unipec, trading units of PetroChina
and Sinopec, respectively, traded record volumes of
crude in early August on pricing agency Platts' market
assessment process. This pushed up prompt physical Dubai prices
against future months, creating a backwardated market structure
usually associated with supply shortages.
In contrast, a global oil glut has kept Brent and
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures in contango
this year, and most analysts see the surplus lasting well into
next year.
"Platts should be seriously concerned as I am sure they want
a fair market price, and the Dubai market now seems to become
dysfunctional," said Oystein Berentsen, managing director of
crude oil at Singapore-based Strong Petrochemical.
Higher Dubai-linked crude prices and lower oil product values
squeezed refining margins in July to the lowest since October
2014 DUB-SIN-REF-MA, forcing some Asian refiners to cut
output.
A Platts spokesman said the company "is confident in its
Dubai price assessment methodology and its ability to produce a
price assessment reflective of true market value."
ADVANTAGE: BUYER
Critics of Platts' Market-on-Close (MoC) process for Dubai
crude say the problem is that it is easier and less risky for
buyers to participate in the market than it is for sellers.
The MoC requires delivery of a 500,000-barrel cargo for
every 20 Dubai trading lots sold to a single counterparty. That
means sellers have to hold oil at one of the approved loading
points to participate in the market - with the risk in any month
that barrels may go unsold if no single buyer agrees to take
enough partials to make up a loading.
Thus, there are often more buyers than sellers, and that can
push the market higher relative to market fundamentals.
"If the large positions taken by Chinese state companies are
occasionally distorting the market, Middle East producers may
have difficulties pricing their crudes competitively," energy
consultancy FGE said in a note.
Supply has also become an issue. Dubai, Oman and Upper Zakum
are approved for delivery against the Dubai MoC, but this month
Chinaoil bought 10 percent of the total available monthly volume
in one day, giving rise to worries that prices would be pushed
even higher as barrels dried up.
BENCHMARK REVIEW?
Price markers have sometimes been reviewed due to moves seen
to be erratic. Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia in 2010, unhappy
about what it said were undervalued assessments, switched to the
Argus Sour Crude Index - away from Platts' WTI assessments - to
price exports to the United States.
Sources at Gulf oil companies, though, said there are
currently no calls for a review of the Dubai benchmark.
Some refiners say if Dubai continues to run high, they may
act on their own.
"If Dubai, Oman continue to rise ... then we will shift to
processing more Brent-related crude," said Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd's refinery chief B.K. Namdeo.
And while some producers have suggested refiners need to get
involved in MoC trading, most small- to medium-sized oil
processors aren't set up for that type of trading commitment.
A unit of India's largest refiner Reliance Industries
joined the Dubai MoC process this month, for instance,
selling it first full cargo on Aug. 17, traders said.
But other refiners said they are no match for the Chinese or
others with deep pockets.
"The Chinese are too powerful in this game," a trader with
an Asian refiner said.
Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, competes
with Thomson Reuters in providing information to the energy
markets.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE,
Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO, Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Nidhi Verma in
NEW DELHI and Rania El-Gamal in DUBAI; Editing by Tom Hogue)