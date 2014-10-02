Interpol opens Singapore centre to fight cyber crime

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 2 Interpol, the world's largest
police organisation, is opening a centre in Singapore focused on
fighting cyber crime, which many countries, it says, are poorly
equipped to contain.
Cyber crime is increasingly conducted by a highly
specialised chain of software break-in experts, underground
market-makers and fraudsters who convert stolen passwords and
identities into financial gains. Criminals can keep data for
months or even years before using it to defraud victims.
China and the United States regularly trade accusations over
cyber espionage.
"Cyber crime is a truly transnational crime in nature," said
Noboru Nakatani, executive director of Interpol's Global Complex
for Innovation. "It is a huge challenge to law enforcement...
Even the wealthy countries have limited resources to deal with
cyber crime."
This week Japan Airlines Co Ltd became a victim,
reporting up to 750,000 pieces of data about customers on its
frequent flier service had been stolen as a result on malware
attached to its computers.
Computer security experts say developed, technology-rich
Asian countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are
particularly vulnerable to attacks.
A report by market research firm IDC and the National
University of Singapore estimated that businesses in
Asia-Pacific will spend $230 billion in 2014 to deal with
malware attached to their software, the most of any region in
the world.
"The awareness level (of cyber crime) is increasing across
Asia, but it lags behind the United States," said Bryce Boland,
the Asia Pacific vice president and chief technology officer at
cyber security company FireEye.
"That's partly because organisations in Asia haven't to the
same extent felt the impact of the crimes taking place or are
simply unaware of them."
Interpol will employ around 200 people at the Singapore
centre and host a digital forensic laboratory to co-ordinate
investigations.
Nakatani said one of the biggest problems in Asia was
companies outsourcing data to cloud computing companies in other
countries.
"When you decentralise the information, especially critical
information like customer information, overseas, you start to
lose control of the legal protections over your data," he said.
Singapore relies heavily on its reputation of being
low-crime and politically stable to lure multinational companies
to its shores but has struggled recently with cyber attacks.
Last November, hackers claiming links to international
hacking group Anonymous defaced Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong's official website.
Standard Chartered reported last December that
statements of 647 of its private bank clients in Singapore had
been stolen, taken from the server of Fuji Xerox which provides
printing services to the bank.
Boeing Co said last week it was opening a
cyber-security centre in Singapore, its first such facility
outside the United States, to tackle the "current and evolving
cyber security challenges" in the region.
Nakatani said that Singapore was likely to remain a prime
target for cyber attacks.
"Naturally, as long as a country is wealthy and in good
shape, the criminals continue to look at you, at Singapore,
because they see the opportunity to make money," he said.
