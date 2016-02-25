Health experts press for urgent, integrated approach to tackle dengue

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Health
experts called on Thursday for urgent action to tackle the
"global dengue pandemic", and said the number of cases was
expected to spike in some countries this year, partly because of
the El Niño weather phenomenon.
The experts, from several organisations, urged governments
in the region to support collaborative efforts to combat the
spread of dengue in Asia, which had the highest incidence of the
disease in the world.
One impetus for the call to action is Sanofi Pasteur's new
Dengvaxia vaccine that has received approval in Mexico, Brazil,
El Salvador and the Philippines, said Dr. In-Kyu Yoon, director
of the Dengue Vaccine Initiative (DVI), adding that other
vaccines were in the development pipeline.
With dengue experts on its staff and board, DVI - one of the
groups behind the call - is part of the Seoul-based
International Vaccine Institute and has received support from
Sanofi Pasteur to raise awareness about dengue vaccination.
"The dengue problem won't just go away and won't be helped
by half measures. If countries and regions want to tackle the
issue effectively, it will take a huge commitment on the part of
individual countries and regions, groups of countries, to
address it," Yoon said.
Experts have said Dengvaxia is not perfect and does not
protect equally against the four different serotypes of dengue,
but is a tool that can be part of an integrated approach for
prevention of the disease.
Other drugmakers including Japan's Takeda and U.S. Merck
are also working on dengue vaccines but are several years
behind.
VACCINE PART OF INTEGRATED APPROACH
Sanofi Pasteur said last year studies it had carried out had
shown the vaccine protected two-thirds of the participants.
Protection against severe dengue reached 93 percent, while
prevention of hospitalization due to the disease reached 80
percent in the volunteers, who were aged nine and above, it said
in a statement.
"There's a lot of thought that perhaps if we have a vaccine,
that we'll be able to ease off on doing other parts of the
overall effort, for example, vector control, surveillance, some
of these other things," Yoon said by telephone from Colombo,
where he was attending a dengue conference.
"The fact is, really it will require all aspects. That is
part of the call to action - it needs to be an integrated
approach. There is no magic bullet... it is a tool that can be
in a country's toolbox."
Dengue - which causes flu-like symptoms and can develop into
the deadly dengue haemorrhagic fever - is the world's
fastest-spreading tropical disease, with the annual number of
cases increasing 30-fold in the last 50 years, according to the
World Health Organization (WHO).
The disease is endemic in 128 countries - compared with nine
countries experiencing severe dengue epidemics prior to 1970.
Asia has the most cases, with 67 million people infected per
year, researchers say.
The experts called on countries, if they register the
vaccine for use, to develop and implement vaccine programmes
that are monitored and evaluated for safety.
They also urged governments to "accelerate effective dengue
prevention and control interventions".
There is no dedicated treatment for dengue, also known as
breakbone fever, and patients are generally asked to rest, drink
plenty of fluids and take medication to bring down fever and
reduce joint pains.
