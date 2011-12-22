Asia-Pac stock sales at 3-yr low in 2011, UBS loses crown to Goldman

* Asia Pacific equity issuance falls 42 pct to $195 bln in
2011
* IPO deals down 51.5 pct to $80.3 bln
* UBS loses top ECM rank to Goldman first time in seven
years
* Underwriting fees down 21 pct; Ping An, Guosen rake most
in fees
* S.Korea, Malaysia home to five of top 10 best-performing
IPOs
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 22 Stock sales in Asia
Pacific plunged to a three-year low in 2011 and the downturn is
expected to last well into 2012 as weak performance by most of
the IPOs in the region makes it harder to attract investors to
new deals.
Nearly 75 percent of initial public offerings in Asia
ex-Japan, larger than $250 million, are trading below their
offer price, and fee revenues for banks have plunged in the
second half.
With a spike in volatility unseen since the 2008 global
financial crisis, 2011 also marked the first time in seven years
when UBS lost the top spot in equity underwriting in
the region to rival Goldman Sachs.
After a busy first half that saw massive offerings from
commodities giant Glencore , Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust and fashion house Prada SpA,
demand evaporated in the second half, with dozens of deals
pulled or slashed.
Fund managers remain wary of taking on the risk of buying
into public offerings on concerns over Europe's debt crisis and
slower growth in China. Investment bankers say risk appetite is
not expected to return soon to the market.
"Investors had difficulty finding ways to make money in the
equity capital markets in 2011. They are going to be more
cautious in 2012 as a consequence," said Steven Barg, co-head of
Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs.
"Next year, and specifically the first half, is going to be
very difficult structurally."
Equity issuance in the region excluding Japan tumbled 42
percent in 2011 from a year earlier to $195 billion, the lowest
since the $111.4 billion recorded in 2008, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
IPO deals faced a worse setback, down 51.5 percent to $80.3
billion, the smallest amount raised since 2009, data showed.
Goldman, which worked on four of the five biggest IPOs of
the year in Asia Pacific, underwrote $14.9 billion worth of
deals. UBS, which scored $12.03 billion this year, had been in
the top post since 2005.
Chinese firms Ping An Securities and Guosen Securities raked
in more in underwriting fees than any of the international
giants in the region, with $231.7 million and $217.8 million
respectively, according to estimates from Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
UBS, despite losing out to Goldman in dealmaking, came third
with $215.6 million in estimated fees, followed by the New
York-based firm's $207.9 million.
IPO WINNERS
Hong Kong has been in the limelight recently with the
biggest IPOs in the world and public offerings of famous luxury
brands. When it comes to performance, however, investors would
have earned much more buying into South Korean and Malaysian
offerings in 2011.
South Korea was home to three of the 10 best-performing
offerings in 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia boasted
two top gainers.
"In Korea there is a lot of risk taking still, there's
plenty of domestic money looking for investment opportunities.
Obviously that's driven by a very strong performance of the
Korean economy," said Josef Schuster, founder of Chicago-based
IPO investment firm IPOX Schuster LLC.
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd led the pack
among IPOs in the region. The company, which develops fighter
jets and produces parts for companies including Boeing,
surged about 148 percent since going public in June in a $520
million deal.
Autoparts maker Hyundai WIA is up about 114
percent since its $466 million IPO in January, while electronics
retailer Himart climbed 35.4 percent after a $384
million offer in June.
"Historically, the Korean IPOs are priced at a huge
discount. They are cheap and they are priced to go," said Kester
Ng, head of equity capital for Asia-Pacific at J.P. Morgan in
Hong Kong.
Other big gainers in Asia this year included sugar refiner
MSM Malaysia Holdings, which raised $270 million in
June, and Malaysian offshore oil and gas service provider Bumi
Armada. MSM is up 37.4 percent, while Bumi Armada
gained 35 percent.
BIGGEST LOSERS
Companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen
accounted for all but one of the 10 worst performing
medium-to-large IPOs.
Stock offerings in Hong Kong sank 56.7 percent in 2011 from
2010, partly due to the weak performance of companies that have
gone public. The slump in shares has been widespread in the
region.
Out of the 63 IPOs above $250 million in Asia Pacific, only
16 are trading above their offer price. The downturn is
reflected in the broader market, with the MSCI's index for Asia
ex-Japan down about 20 percent this year as
concerns over Europe's debt troubles worsened.
Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd had the
worst-performing IPO of the year, down 86 percent since the
company listed in Shanghai in April, while turbine maker Sinovel
Wind Group sank 81 percent since its
January debut.
UBS managed the Pangda offering, while Sinovel's deal was
handled by Deutsche Bank's Zhong De Securities and Chinese firms
Essence Securities and Citic Securities .
"It's more a matter of uncertainties needing to be resolved
or partly resolved so that investors have more confidence
putting money to work again," said Michael Kurtz, chief Asia
equity strategist at Nomura International in Hong Kong.
For companies looking to raise funds in Seoul, Singapore or
Shenzhen, the broad tumble could mean lower valuations in
upcoming IPOs and potentially a longer time to listing than
expected.
It would also limit their options for new capital as global
credit conditions worsen.
The weak performance across the region could also reinforce
caution among retail and institutional investors already
unwilling to buy into new listings.
"Due to uncertainty over European debt issues, some of the
IPOs' performance is not very good. A lot of the IPOs that
listed are under the water, so the momentum for IPOs is not very
good," said Patrick Yiu, a director at Cash Asset Management in
Hong Kong.