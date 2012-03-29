版本:
Citigroup leads AsiaPac ECM in Q1, Guosen tops fees

HONG KONG, March 30 Stock sales in Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan dropped 37 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a
year earlier to $36.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data
through March 28.	
    Issuance in the period fell to the lowest volume since the
second quarter of 2009.	
    Following is a list of the top equity capital market
underwriters in Asia ex-Japan in the first three months of 2012
and the estimated fees earned on deals.    	
          	
 Bank                Deal volume    Rank       Rank 	
                    (in US$ mln)   Q12012     Q12011        	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
Citigroup              3,888         1          7    	
UBS                    3,048         2          2   	
Goldman Sachs          2,705         3          1	
JP Morgan              2,540         4          6	
Morgan Stanley         1,957         5          4	
BofA Merrill Lynch     1,573         6         15   	
Deutsche Bank          1,435         7          3   	
Credit Suisse          1,227         8         10	
Citic Securities       1,131         9         12	
Guosen Securities      1,115        10          5	
 	
    Source: Thomson Reuters      	
	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
Bank                     Q12012 fees     Rank          Change	
                          (in US$ mln)   Q12012       from 2011	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
Guosen Securities           64.7           1         -28.9 pct	
Citic Securities            42.2           2        +162.0 pct	
Goldman Sachs               32.3           3         -38.8 pct	
UBS                         32.0           4         -43.6 pct	
JPMorgan                    31.0           5         -30.9 pct	
Morgan Stanley              26.8           6         +40.7 pct	
GF Securities               23.2           7         -13.4 pct	
Hongyuan Securities         22.6           8        +305.6 pct	
Minsheng Securities         21.2           9         -43.7 pct	
Ping An Securities          21.0          10         -74.9 pct	
          	
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

