Tech start-ups snap at the heels of Asian private bankers

By Jeremy Wagstaff and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, April 11 Scanning a bank statement
into a computer may not sound particularly high-tech, but it's
unsettling some of Asia's private bankers.
By aggregating all the monthly statements mailed to high net
worth individuals on the multiple accounts they hold at
different institutions, Singapore start-up Mesitis offers
clients a single window on their holdings.
"There's a need for this," says Pooja Gurbani, a Singaporean
in her 30s who handles tens of millions of dollars of family
money. "It makes us see more, it makes us more intelligent
investors."
With 4.7 million high net worth individuals - typically
those with $1 million in liquid financial assets - Asia-Pacific
is the largest and fastest growing wealth region, according to
Cap Gemini and RBC.
But its private banking industry is only slowly waking up to
the demands of a new, tech-savvy generation of wealthy clients
and family offices, creating opportunities for financial
technology, or fintech, start-ups.
Gurbani said she was so impressed with the Mesitis service
that she ditched her private banker and even invested in the
firm, one of a handful of start-ups across Asia looking to
disrupt the traditional wealth management business.
For sure, sending statements to a third party and viewing
holdings online won't appeal to everyone, especially ultra high
net worth individuals - those with at least $30 million of
investable assets - and Mesitis says it is not regulated.
DIGITAL INTEGRATION
Feeding paper statements into a scanner may seem low-tech,
but it gets around the lack of application programming
interfaces (APIs) that many banks and financial institutions in
the United States offer to allow third-party access to data.
That level of digital integration hasn't taken off in Asia,
prompting regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS) to prod banks to do more.
"You don't really have a choice because we're already here,"
Mesitis' co-founder and CEO Tanmai Sharma told a recent banking
event hosted by the MAS. "This is do-able and absurdly easy."
Sharma's company is now running trials at three private
banks to integrate its software into their systems, but he says
most of his firm's business is directly with banks' clients.
Private banks are cautiously taking note. Clients in Asia
are digitally tuned-in and the region's billionaire wealth will
overtake that of the U.S. within a decade, a UBS study predicts.
UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager, is
evaluating Mesitis' Canopy service, Ketan Samani, chief digital
officer at UBS Wealth Management APAC, told Reuters.
Indeed, UBS and others such as Standard Chartered
are building their own fintech teams. Inside a colonial-era
building that once served as the British military headquarters
in Singapore, UBS is lab-testing new technologies to serve its
wealthy clients in Asia. Credit Suisse has a mobile app
tailored for its Asia-Pacific private banking clients.
Samani sees the main threat from so-called fintech
disrupters in payments, lending and credit cards. "All those are
under attack now. Non-traditional players have come in and the
barriers have lowered to some degree," he said.
But UBS and other private banks hope their core advisory
business - built around face-to-face meetings - will escape the
onslaught.
"We are moving towards being paid for advice, with new
products coming in regardless of the number of transactions the
clients are making and so on," said Geoffroy De Ridder,
operating head for UBS Wealth Management in Asia Pacific.
CHIPPING AWAY
Offering advice may not, however, be as safe as it looks.
So-called 'robo-advisers' automate wealth advisory roles,
calling into question the value of traditional banker/client
meetings, and potentially threatening an important source of
bank income.
Some Asian bankers are dismissive. "They're kind of just
algorithms in the sky, they're pretty dumb," said Neal Cross,
chief innovation officer for DBS, a Singapore bank
which spends close to $700 million a year on technology. He was
speaking in December.
Mesitis' Sharma, a former managing director at Deutsche
Bank, believes the opposite. He says start-ups will chip away at
both businesses by aggregating customers' data and offering
smarter insights on their investments.
"Robo is a logical offshoot of the aggregation business we
do," said Sharma. "We have the data anyway, so using that data
to make efficient investment portfolios is a logical next step."
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff and Saeed Azhar, with additional
reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Ian
Geoghegan)