Asia stands strong in US rating downgrade aftermath

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (IFR) - The strong state of Asian countries' public finances is likely to bring yet more inflows to the region as Western countries grapple with their crippling deficits. But a global slowdown could force them to spend more to offset any deterioration in economic growth.

Standard & Poor's said the US credit rating downgrade from Triple A to Double A+ last Friday night would have no impact on Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings in the immediate term.

This is because the region's countries have got relatively lower debt burdens which gives them more flexibility. Meanwhile, fund managers expect Asian sovereigns' balance sheets to remain strong.

However, S&P added that any sharp disruptions in financial markets and consequent contractions in US and European economies would have a pronounced impact on the export-reliant countries in the region.

"The level of debt is much lower in Asia if you look at Indonesia, Philippines," said Thomas Kwan, head of Asian debt investment, Baring Asset Management.

"The actual level has been declining in the past few years and is lower than developed countries. I don't see this trend changing in the medium to long term, although there could be a short-term rise in spending if there is a recession."

The region's sovereigns have already benefited from a recent investment spike in their global bonds. These flows have flattened yield curves as investors chased longer-dated debt in a low rate environment.

The direction of investment flows will be unchanged as stronger rated Asian sovereigns and quasi-sovereigns benefit from a flight to safety.

"We expect trading to be volatile over the next two to three days as markets absorb the news although money should continue to flow into Asia," said Sydney-based Robert da Silva, fund manager with Principal Global Investors. "The downgrade was expected but the timing is a surprise."

TRACKING EQUITIES

Asian high-grade credits continue to be resilient after some weakness tracking the sell-off in equities amid worries the world' largest economy may be sliding back into recession.

The iTraxx SovX5 index was 4bp wider in Asia at 133/137bp, while the iTraxx high-grade index was at 137/140bp, wider by about 5bp. High-grade cash was marked 10-15bp wider. High-yield and EM cash bonds were marked about one to two points lower.

Sovereign cash bonds prices fell after recent highs and CDS volumes were focused on liquid names like Hutchison and China.

CDS for Indonesia and the Philippines have led the widening by about 6bp each, while Korea and Malaysia rose by 5bp each. China and Thailand were wider by 4bp.

"Asian local currency debt and high grade credits should see flows intensifying on account of relative value," said Barings' Kwan. "Companies in Asia should do better than credits in the developed markets. Even if Asian central banks turn dovish, the spread over US will remain high for the next few years. I don't see central banks cutting rates aggressively in Asia."

Emerging market bond funds mopped up $1.3 billion in the week to August 3, significantly higher than the previous two week's totals of $925 million and $535 million, respectively. Hard currency bond funds drew new subscriptions of $281 million, up from the previous week's USD235m.

Contrast that with the $2.27 billion of outflows from US bond funds in that same period. The Eurozone contagion fears triggered $70 billion of outflows from global money market funds, according to fund tracker EPFR Global.

But for those who enter these markets now, the upside could be limited.

"Yields today don't pay you for the underlying risk, the fundamentals are fully priced in most cases," said Geoff Blanning, head of emerging market debt, commodities and currencies at Schroders, whose team manages $20 billion.

"There are a lot of investors who could take their money out, and that is a risk. The chances of losing money in emerging markets today are much higher than 10-15 years ago. Some people are talking about emerging markets as safe havens but I don't see it that way."

ASIA BACKS TREASURIES

Meanwhile, policy makers in Asia, which holds around two-thirds of the $4.5 trillion outstanding US debt that is held in foreign hands, reiterated their confidence in the US economy and are unlikely to dump their large holdings despite the downgrade.

Japan's Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda indicated Tokyo's readiness to maintain its massive holdings of U.S. government bonds.

"On the assumption that the United States will take steps to restore its finances, I believe confidence in U.S. Treasuries has not been shaken. They remain an attractive (investment)," Reuters reported Noda saying.

His comments followed South Korea's commitment to the existing investment policy of the government.

"I expressed our country's position at the call that there will be no sudden change in our reserve management policy," Choi said, referring to the heavy weighting of U.S. bonds in the country's more than USD300bn in foreign reserves.

"There's no alternative (to U.S. government bonds) that provides such stability and liquidity," he added. Even as the region's policymakers reiterate their confidence in the world's largest economy, S&P has warned that Asia will be hit harder by the ongoing crisis compared with the previous one in 2008/2009.

U.S. Treasuries yields fell despite the downgrade. Two-year note yields fell by 4bp to historic lows of 0.256%. Ten-year notes were also down around 4bp to yield 2.524%. Thirty-year bond yields were 2.5bp lower at 3.822%. (Reporting by Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters; Editing by Helene Durand)