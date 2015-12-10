Asia Dry Bulk-Capesize rates face mixed fortunes in dull cargo market

* Brazilian freight rates to firm on limited tonnage -broker
* Australian rates to fall on lack of cargo -broker
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 The market for capesize bulk
carriers is likely to be a tale of two oceans next week, with
rates in the Pacific coming under further pressure due to a lack
of cargo, while Atlantic rates could continue to rise on a
tonnage shortage, brokers said on Thursday.
"Rates from Brazil are still going to push up because
tonnage is quite tight," a Singapore-based capesize broker said
on Thursday.
Brazilian miner Vale and operators such as Hong
Kong's Caravel Group and South Korea's Pan Ocean
concluded a raft of fixtures this week to haul iron ore from
Tubarao to China, which supported freight rates, according to
brokers and Reuters freight data.
"All the other trades are heading down," the broker added.
"It is only Rio Tinto that has been picking up
ships, taking a few ships each day," the broker said.
"BHP Billiton hasn't been doing anything and
Fortescue Metals won't have any charters until the end
of December," the broker added.
BHP has curtailed iron ore exports due to equipment
maintenance that was expected to finish this week, brokers said.
"I think the capesize market will be stable unless BHP
pushes a huge amount of cargo into the market next week," a
Shanghai-based capesize broker said on Thursday.
"The Pacific does not look good - there is no West
Australian cargo. There are still too many vessels in the
Pacific," the Shanghai broker said.
Freight rates are also under pressure from falling bunker
prices, which dropped to a near 11-year low on Tuesday, and a
poor freight derivatives market, brokers said.
Owners with ships trading on the spot chartering market pay
for their own bunker fuel so lower fuel prices subsidises
freight rates, brokers said.
Capesize charter rates for the Western Australia-China route
slipped to $4.08 a tonne on Wednesday, down from $4.40 a
tonne a week ago, the lowest since Nov. 20.
Rates for the Brazil-China route slipped to $9.29 a
tonne on Wednesday, against $9.55 a tonne the same day last
week, although they have been rising this week after dropping to
$8.80 a tonne on Dec. 7.
Panamax rates for a north Pacific round-trip voyage
nudged down to $3,050 per day on Wednesday, compared with $3,334
per day last Wednesday.
"The Far East is in the dark doldrums. (Panamaxes are) in a
steady decline with reduced activity across the board,"
Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said in a note on Wednesday.
Freight rates for smaller supramax vessels are "lacklustre",
Fearnley said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index dropped
to 546 on Wednesday, from 590 the same day last week.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis)