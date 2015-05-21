UPDATE 1-Cargill says remains active in China and Singapore fuel oil

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
(Updates with spokeswoman comment and rewrites first paragraph)
SINGAPORE May 21 Commodities trader Cargill will remain active in China and Singapore's fuel oil market, a company official said on Thursday, rebutting industry talk it had shut its trading desk for the oil product,
"Cargill is not closing its fuel oil desk in Asia, which has been part of a long-term stable business. We will continue to be active in Singapore and in China and are committed to growing our business and supporting customers in this region," a Cargill spokeswoman said.
The company's heavy distillate desk has seen several trader movements in the past year, triggering talk of a restructuring in its oil trading portfolio. Cargill last year hired Ray McMinn and Tan Shet Fern, who have since left the company, after trader Irwin Yip left in June.
The company, which has about 120,000 cubic meters of storage space at the Horizon Terminal, was last seen bidding for a 380-cst fuel oil cargo on May 7 during Platts' price assessment process in Singapore.
McMinn was not available and calls to Tan were unanswered. (Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Tom Hogue and David Holmes)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.