Asia Graphics-China leads global IPOs this year, followed by U.S., South Korea

June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with
about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the
United States.
Relaxed regulations of China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) helped lure more Chinese companies to get
listed this year.
Thomson Reuters data shows that 240 Chinese companies have
made trading debuts so far this year, about thrice the number of
companies compared with last year.
However, the increased supply of new shares has pressured
the broader market.
The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 1.2 percent
so far this year, lagging the MSCI Asia Pacific index's
18.5 percent.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy & Gaurav Dogra; Editing
by)