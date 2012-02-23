Azentus, Myriad power best new Asia hedge fund flows since 2007

HONG KONG Feb 23 New Asian hedge funds collected $4.43 billion in 2011, powered by major launches such as former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Morgan Sze's Azentus and former Asia head of Highbridge Capital Carl Huttenlocher's Myriad.

The asset flow was highest since 2007, when new Asian hedge funds gathered a record $7.8 billion, and 15 percent more than 2010, according to a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge, part of Britain-based HedgeFund Intelligence.

"The reality is that not all of it is new capital flowing into Asia," said Aradhna Dayal, head of Asia for HedgeFund Intelligence in Hong Kong, in a statement on Thursday. "After a hiatus of almost two years, few highly regarded traders/hedge fund managers finally succeeded in launching their own ventures last year, which gave many international investors an opportunity to recycle or trade up their Asia allocations."

The number of launches fell to 58, almost doubling average launch size to $76.4 million, according to the survey, indicating that a few big launches contributed to flows in a tough year for the regional industry, when closures surged past launches for the first time since 2008.

Multi-strategy hedge funds led the flows, mopping up 60 percent of total collection, followed by macro funds.

"Some of the largest launches last year (such as Azentus and Myriad) were multi-strategy and investors voted significantly for them," Dayal said.

Azentus Capital launched with commitments of more than $1 billion on April 1 last year, while Myriad's Huttenlocher said in November that his fund would launch with more than $300 million on Dec. 1.

Hong Kong consolidated its position as the largest centre for Asian launches, with 20 new funds. Singapore came a close second with 17 new funds rolled out in 2011, the survey showed.