Ex-Goldman trader Lim's hedge fund assets hit $500 mln - sources

| LONDON
LONDON May 11 Guard Capital, a macro hedge fund
led by two former top traders at Goldman Sachs and Noble Group
will stop taking money from new investors from July 1 after a
more than ten-fold increase in assets since its launch last
August, sources said.
The Hong-Kong based hedge fund, launched by Leland Lim, the
former co-head of macro trading for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at
Goldman, and Allan Bedwick, who was the head of macro
trading in Asia for Noble Group, focuses on major
economic trends and bets on currency and interest rate markets.
Its assets have risen close to $500 million, up from less
than $50 million in August, the sources said, making it one of
the fastest growing hedge fund launches in Asia.
The fund will continue to take money from existing investors
but will not accept cash from new ones at least until the end of
the year, a practice known as "soft close" in the industry.
Guard Capital's spokesman, Matthew Edwards, declined to
comment when contacted by Reuters.
Most hedge funds have a ceiling on the amount of money they
would like to raise, to ensure that they are nimble enough to
enter and exit their preferred trades and therefore protect
returns.
While the highly liquid assets traded by macro funds can
allow managers to run funds into the billions, Guard Capital
wanted to absorb what it had before taking on any new clients,
sources said.
The Guard Macro Master Fund gained 10 percent in 2014 and
was up about 5 percent through April this year, the sources
said.
By comparison, global peers as measured by Eurekahedge
gained returned 3.7 percent last year and were up 2.8 percent
through end of April this year.
(Editing by Simon Jessop)