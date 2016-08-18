REFILE-Asian funds pile into alternative assets as traditional returns slide

(Refiles to clarify source of survey as State Street
* As rates come down in Asia, bond yields tumble
* Investors increasingly buying alternative assets for yield
* Alternative assets bring liquidity, transparency risks
* 44 pct of Asian pension funds adopt higher-risk strategy
-survey
* Investment environment expected to stay tough for years
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 As returns on traditional
assets have nosedived or turned more volatile in Asia,
conservative investors such as pension funds and insurers have
been pouring cash into alternative investments that bring the
yield they need, but at significantly higher risk.
Many countries in Asia only started to cut interest rates in
2015 or 2016, but they are now at or near record lows and
expected to fall further; India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan
and Thailand are all likely to see rate cuts this year,
according to economists at Nomura.
The resulting decline in bond yields has hit the region
later than many other parts of the world, but is now forcing a
strategy rethink for investors who need predictable income to
match their fixed commitments.
Zurich Insurance's Asian division, for example, is
considering investing in private debt including collateralised
loan obligations and commercial real estate and infrastructure
debt.
"We simply have to accept that returns going forward will be
lower than what they have been historically," said Michael Vos,
Asia-Pacific investment manager at Zurich. "There is no free
lunch - if you want higher returns, you need to take more risk."
Risks include a dearth of buyers when you want to sell, a
greater chance of loan defaults, and lower levels of disclosure
about the underlying assets.
Credit Suisse said it, too, was increasing
allocations to hedge funds and senior secured bank loans on
behalf of Asian institutional clients.
Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) said it was
switching more of its high-net-worth clients' money from
low-yielding bonds and volatile stocks into hedge funds, real
estate debt and insurance-linked securities.
"There is no doubt that the risk/reward of equity and fixed
income markets have deteriorated dramatically over the last six
to 12 months," said Ted Holland, Hong Kong-based Asia-Pacific
head of business development for UBP.
"Finding 'low-risk' yield in this environment has been
particularly difficult."
This rapid change in climate is demonstrated by GIC Pte,
Singapore's biggest sovereign wealth fund.
Its portfolio return slowed to 3.7 percent per annum over
the five years through March 2016, from 6.5 percent in the five
years ended in March 2015, and it warned difficult investment
conditions would persist for a decade.
A survey by State Street Corporation in July found that 44
percent of 72 Asian pension funds, which must keep a steady
income flowing to pensioners, are seeking higher-risk,
higher-return strategies.
South Korea's National Pension Service, facing lower
domestic bond yields than U.S. Treasuries, plans to increase its
alternative holdings to 35 percent of assets by 2020 from 10.7
percent in 2015, and will begin investing in hedge funds this
year.
It reported preliminary returns of 4.6 percent for 2015,
down from 5.25 percent in 2014.
RISK TRADE-OFF
The trade-off in this hunt for yield is an increase in risks
that require careful management.
Chief among them is a lack of liquidity. Many alternative
investments, such as property or private equity, can't be
readily turned to cash, so investors can't get their money out
in a hurry. In a falling market, buyers for such assets become
yet more scarce, exacerbating the falls.
They are also typically unlisted, so they are much less
transparent than traditional investments, which are priced in
real time on formal exchanges that typically demand more
stringent governance and disclosure requirements.
"There are also not many reliable or accepted benchmarks out
there, so how do you measure the performance of your portfolio
versus the performance of the market?" said Beng-Eu Lim, Asia
Pacific head of asset owner sector solutions at State Street.
If investors are stepping down the yield curve to
instruments that don't carry an investment grade imprimatur from
credit rating agencies, the risks of default are also higher.
Vos at Zurich acknowledges that investors in alternative
assets need to take protective measures.
"When you take higher risk, it is important you have
sufficient capital to absorb the extra volatility that comes
with taking this additional risk so we are not forced sellers at
the bottom of the market," he said.
But even private individuals are pouring into such
investments.
Alternative investments made up 15 percent of Asian
high-net-worth individuals' portfolios as of May 2016, almost
double the level from three years ago, and are expected to rise
further over the next year, according to market research firm
East & Partners Asia.
UBP said some of its clients were raising their exposure to
alternatives to as much as 50 percent of their portfolio, up
from about 20 percent previously.
That flood of cash could ultimately defeat the investment
rationale for yield-hungry investors.
"The weight of money coming into this sector can be
overwhelming," State Street's Lim said. "As demand outstrips
supply, that's going to raise the price and reduce expected
returns."
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Will Waterman)