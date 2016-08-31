Asia's July Iran oil imports rise 61 pct from a year ago

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
* Asian July imports at 1.64 mln bpd * Imports by India, Japan, South Korea rise; China imports fall * India, South Korea imports more than double in July By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, Aug 31 Imports of Iranian oil by four major buyers in Asia in July jumped 61.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the biggest percentage gain since April 2014, reflecting Tehran's aggressive moves to recoup market share, lost under international sanctions. Iran is regaining market share at a faster pace than analysts had projected since sanctions were lifted in January, and Iran's senior government official said it sees its oil production at 4 million barrels per day by year-end. The four countries, South Korea, Japan, China and India, imported 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, government and ship-tracking data showed. Japan's trade ministry on Wednesday released official data showing its imports jumped 61.8 percent from a year earlier to 256,651 bpd last month. Imports by South Korea jumped more than fourfold last month, while India's imports more than doubled from a year ago. The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for last month and the year to date. Nation Jul-16 Jul-15 yr/yr pct China 566,191 575,700 -1.7 India 523,100 215,400 142.8 Japan 256,651 158,608 61.8 Korea 291,097 66,710 336.4 Total 1,637,039 1,016,418 61.1 Nation Jan-July 2016 Jan-July 2015 yr/yr pct China 595,598 587,400 1.4 India 368,300 215,300 71.0 Japan 213,261 170,727 24.9 Korea 268,667 111,665 140.6 Total 1,445,826 1,085,092 33.2 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
