Shuanghui's Smithfield deal pushes M.Stanley to top of Asia M&A tables

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 30 Shuanghui International
Holdings Ltd's $4.7 billion agreed offer for Smithfield Foods
Inc has injected life back into Asian M&A, and helped
Morgan Stanley to claim the top slot in the advisory
league table in the Asia-Pacific region as the mid-year
benchmark approaches.
Morgan Stanley is the sole financial adviser to the Chinese
company and is also providing committed financing to the deal,
pushing the U.S. bank to No. 1 slot in Asia M&A ex-Japan league
table, nudging it past Swiss bank UBS, according to
Thomson Reuters data for M&A that has any Asia-Pacific
involvement excluding Japan.
Smithfield's financial adviser Barclays plc has
jumped to No. 6 from 17th position before the announcement of
the deal, which ranks as Asia-Pacific's biggest M&A this year.
Goldman Sachs, which has been Asia Pacific top M&A
adviser for past two years, has slipped to third position.
The region has had a slow start to the year, with M&A volumes
down 3.4 percent so far this year to $155 billion. In contrast,
M&A volumes in Americas has risen 20 percent to $465 billion so
far this year.
Asia's sluggish M&A market so far this year is a surprise to
those in the market, as the region's corporates are flush with
cash and looking to expand beyond their local market. But
company boards and CEOs have generally been cautious about
making a big M&A bet due to the uncertain economic environment
in China, and the world's other major markets, according to
investment bankers.
On Wednesday, privately-owned Shuanghui International made a
bold and politically sensitive move to buy Smithfield Foods, the
world's biggest hog producer, for $7.1 billion, including debt,
beating competition from Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc,
controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.
The deal, which is aimed at satisfying growing Chinese
appetite for U.S. pork, is far from over and still needs
approval from U.S. regulators and will be voted by Smithfield
shareholders.
The transaction has many milestones, including the biggest
acquisition by a Chinese company of a U.S. target and the
biggest Chinese outbound deal in the consumer staples sector.
Over the past decade, energy and power sector have accounted
for about 41 percent of all China's $373.4 billion worth of
announced outbound deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.
That push has been led by Chinese state-owned companies,
that have aggressively pursued purchases of energy and mining
companies in an effort to secure resource supplies.
