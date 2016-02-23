DEALTALK-Hunt for foreign assets pits Japan Inc vs China

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Chinese, Japanese are aggressively bidding for foreign
assets
* China looks for technology, brands for its home market
* Japanese companies seek to escape stagnation at home
* Japanese firms have estimated $3 trillion in cash
By Denny Thomas and Thomas Wilson
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Feb 23 China's desire to
upgrade its slowing economy through foreign acquisitions could
put it on a collision course with Japanese companies, which are
also aggressively shopping abroad to escape stagnation at home.
ChemChina's $43 billion purchase of Switzerland's GMO-seed
maker Syngenta, set to revolutionise food technology
in China, has pushed China's outbound dealmaking spree to $65
billion this year, a record for so early in the year.
Japanese firms have so far in 2016 announced $3.5 billion of
transactions, including Asahi Group Holdings' bid for
the Peroni and Grolsch beer brands. With Japanese companies
collectively hoarding an estimated $3 trillion in cash,
according to Sanford C. Bernstein estimates, outbound M&A is
expected to accelerate.
Buyers from the two nations have already clashed over an
Italian train company last year, and sources say they could soon
be among the pack chasing a Thai bank.
Chinese buyers are normally state-linked, and their aims
often involve Beijing's industrial policy objectives, so
profitability is not always the top priority, while Japanese
buying is led by private companies looking to expand abroad to
offset deflation, flat growth and a shrinking population at
home.
The Japanese buyers usually go for assets in their own
sector, and relative to the Chinese are more constrained by
shareholders in what they are prepared to pay.
While China was focusing on seizing energy and food
resources, the two rarely clashed.
But as China targets more advanced technology and brands to
shift the economy away from low-end manufacturing, the companies
from the world's second and third-largest economies are more
likely to clash, especially in high-value manufacturing segments
such as high-speed railways.
"As the pace of economic growth slows, more Chinese
companies are set to look outside. That could lead to Chinese
and Japanese companies competing for similar assets," said Keith
Pogson, EY senior partner for Financial Services, Asia-Pacific.
TECH AMBITIONS
Last year Chinese Hitachi and China's CNR Corp
competed for Italian train maker Ansaldo Breda and signal-maker
Ansaldo STS.
Hitachi emerged the victor as Italian seller Finmeccanica
was anxious about the distraction of CNR's prospective merger
with rival CSR Corp in the middle of the bid battle, sources
familiar with the matter said.
And sources said on Tuesday that Canada's Bank of Nova
Scotia has approached a unit of Bank of China and
Japanese lenders, among others, to gauge interest in its 49
percent stake in Thai lender Thanachart, valued at $1.7 billion.
The two nations are also likely to compete for food and
beverage brands, bankers and lawyers said. Last year Asian M&A
touched a record $1.5 trillion, with Chinese and Japanese
companies announcing $113 billion and $90 billion worth of
deals, respectively.
"Japanese companies are buying assets or brands in the same
industry with the aim to expand their geographical footprint,"
said Hikaru Ogata, CEO Asia Pacific, corporate & investment
banking at Societe Generale. "These are strategic acquisitions
by private companies," Ogata added.
In the United States, which has been targeted by China along
with Europe, Japanese companies are expected to have an edge
when bidding for telecoms, defence and energy segments that are
partly restricted to Chinese firms, said Tokyo-based Mitsuhiro
Kamiya, a partner at Skadden Arps Law.
Last month Washington blocked Philips's sale of a
lighting components business to a consortium of Chinese buyers
on security grounds.
But where those constraints don't apply, the pendulum can
swing back to the Chinese, who are often willing to pay handsome
premiums to seize a target, knowing they can slot it into a
market of nearly 1.4 billion people.
Last month, Haier Group lobbed a knockout bid to buy General
Electric's appliance unit, beating half a dozen suitors.
"The Chinese are far more brutal at acquisitions ... as they
recognise the value they can extract from an asset by leveraging
up in mainland China. The Japanese acquirers don't have that
home market," Pogson added.
