TABLE-Asia-Pacific M&A deals drop 13.4 pct in Jan-Sept

HONG KONG, Sept 30 The value of announced
acquisition deals for Asia-Pacific firms, excluding Japanese
firms, dropped 13.4 percent to $790.3 billion in the first
nine months of this year, according to preliminary data
released by Thomson Reuters.
    Completed deals in the same period totalled $496.6
billion, posting a drop of 24.7 percent.
    Goldman Sachs was the top corporate adviser,
working on $127 billion worth of transactions, followed by
China International Capital Corp, and Credit Suisse
.
    Advisory fees from completed deals in the first nine
months totalled $1.65 billion, down 8.4 percent from a year
ago, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters/Freeman
Consulting. Goldman took the top slot, followed by Morgan
Stanley and Macquarie Group. 
              
 Financial advisor       Value, including  Rank of first-half
                         debt ($ bln)      last year
 Goldman Sachs & Co      127.1             1
 China International     115.9             22
 Capital Corp                              
 Credit Suisse           99.4              10
 UBS                     88.7              7
 JP Morgan               87.3              11
 Morgan Stanley          81.0              3
 CITIC                   64.0              12
 HSBC Holdings           62.1              2
 Industrial & Comm Bank  61.6              13
 of China                                  
 China CITIC Bank Corp   51.1              74
                                           
 Source: Thomson Reuters 
 
    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) M&A fee ranking

 Rank    Bank name             Fees        Fees (%)
                               ($mln)      
 1       Goldman Sachs & Co    179.1       35.3
 2       Morgan Stanley        113.6       11.3
 3       Macquarie Group       107.3       14.6
 4       UBS                   88.3        -4.6
 5       Credit Suisse         87.8        -2.3
 6       China International   66.3        57.2
         Capital Co                        
 7       Bank of America       64.1        -3.8
         Merrill Lynch                     
 8       Citi                  58.4        -36.4
 9       Industrial & Comm     54.4        -18.1
         Bank of China                     
 10      Rothschild & Co       45.7        6.5
 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co
    Based on Asia-Pacific completed M&A deals    

 (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

