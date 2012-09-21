REFILE-UPDATE 1-Coal, iron ore crunch boosts stake sales in Asia mines

By Sonali Paul and Fergus Jensen
MELBOURNE/JAKARTA, Sept 21 A shake-out from
sliding iron ore and coal prices has touched off a spate of
asset sales as tough times spread from Australia to Indonesia
and could boost deal activity in what has been a lean year in
the mining sector.
Cashed up Japanese, Korean and Chinese buyers are waiting in
the wings to snap up bargains, particularly in the coal sector,
investment bankers and lawyers said.
"Overall, what we're seeing is smart money is coming into
the coal sector now because they believe the bottom has been
hit," said Roger Suyama, head of Indonesia corporate and
investment coverage at VTB Capital in Singapore.
Asia-Pacific mining deals so far this year total $47.6
billion, down 23 percent from a year earlier, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
However, activity has picked up in recent weeks, led by a
$960 million bid by Thai state-controlled energy company PTT
to privatise coal miner Sakari Resources.
Coal, which meets more than half of Asia's fuel needs, is
attracting interest in particular, investment bankers said.
Asian countries, led by China and India, need supplies to meet
growing power demand.
"We believe North Asia outbound M&A for resources assets
will continue to focus on significant minority stake
acquisitions coupled with long-term off-take agreements and
governance," said Mayooran Elalingham, Deutsche Bank's Asia head
of general industries mergers and acquisitions in Hong Kong.
"Such acquisitions will be driven by Chinese, Japanese and
Korean steel companies and trading houses, based on achieving
national goals of long-term security of supply of natural
resources."
Although advisers expect a pick up in activity, they doubt
any big deals are in the pipeline.
A murky near-term outlook for global growth and commodity
prices would make it tough for suitors to line up funding for
big takeovers. Buyers and sellers are also far apart on price
expectations, they said.
But deal advisers said they expected a pick-up in
acquisitions involving minority stakes worth up to around $500
million to $600 million.
Smaller stake sales would at least help set the bar for
valuation multiples for bigger asset sales or takeovers down the
track, a mining banker in Hong Kong said, declining to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"There will be opportunities for North Asia players to
invest in iron ore and coal assets in Indonesia and Australia
and the approaches are more likely to be stake acquisitions,"
said Paul Donnelly, head of investment banking in mining and
metals for Southeast Asia at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong.
" The current valuation isn't attractive enough for owners to
sell a controlling stake, but there's a need to obtain
incremental capital to improve and develop their assets."
CHINESE SHIFT
Chinese companies are on the prowl in Australia, Indonesia
and Canada for beaten down assets, several advisers said,
although the country's leadership transition and uncertainty
over the outlook for infrastructure growth were holding some
companies back.
"Domestic political change at home is making Chinese
investors more cautious. So they're looking for smaller
acquisitions," said Perth-based Adam Handley, a partner and
co-chair of the China Interest Group at law firm Minter Ellison.
In a change of strategy, Chinese firms are less likely now
to seek controlling stakes, he said, after running into delays
and cost overruns on big iron ore projects they own in
Australia, such as on CITIC Pacific's $8 billion Sino
Iron mine.
Lawyers said Chinese companies were particularly interested
in coal assets in Indonesia, but are likely to run into
competition, including from Russian steel major Severstal
and U.S.-based coal investor PHI Group Inc.
Assets on the block in Indonesia include a 20 percent stake
in PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, the coking coal arm of Borneo
Lumbung Energi & Metals, in a deal that could be worth
$500 million.
South Korean steel maker POSCO and others are
already in talks with PT Borneo, which aims to reduce $1 billion
in debt incurred last year when it bought a stake in
London-listed Bumi Plc.
"If the price is attractive enough there is money out
there ready to swoop in and buy some of the assets," said Marius
Toime, a Singapore-based partner at law firm Berwin Leighton
Paisner.
Mid-sized coal miner Toba Bara Sejahtera is aiming
to sell a 20-30 percent stake to a strategic partner to help
fund long-term expansion, bankers involved in the sale say.
Toba Sejahtera group, the parent company of Toba Bara,
declined to comment.
MEC Holdings, a Dubai-based resources firm, is looking to
sell a coal concession in Kalimantan, Indonesia and a coal
railway license, as it is struggling to line up financing and
secure land, rivals who have seen the offer said. MEC declined
to comment.
Companies looking at Indonesia have been unfazed by changes
in the country's mining law and foreign ownership restrictions
and a pending ban on unprocessed minerals, said Deutsche Bank's
Elalingham.
AUSTRALIA VULNERABLE
Australian companies, from mining giant BHP Billiton
to emerging iron ore producers, are all in
lock-down mode. They have shelved projects and cut output at
high-cost mines to weather the downturn in iron ore and coal
prices, and are considering asset sales.
While iron ore prices have recovered from a low of $86 a
tonne hit earlier in September, they remain 27 percent below
this year's high of around $150. Th at leaves miners who sell
only iron ore, like world No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group, particularly vulnerable.
Fortescue said this week it was in talks to sell some
non-core assets, including its Iron Bridge magnetite stake,
after it managed to line up $4.5 billion in debt that gave it
three years of breathing room on repayments.
It is also willing to consider bids for stakes in its rail
and port assets and its undeveloped mines. They are likely to
attract interest from Chinese firms and the likes of coal
transporters QR National and Asciano, deal
advisers said.
"Slowly but surely, deals will get done, though at the
smaller end of the spectrum.... But it's way too uncertain for
big mining M&A to happen right now," said the unidentified Hong
Kong-based mining banker.