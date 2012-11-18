Obama to balance praise, pressure in historic Myanmar visit

* First U.S. president to visit former pariah state
* Faces criticism from human rights groups for going too
soon
* Obama denies visit is endorsement of government
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason
BANGKOK, Nov 19 Poised to become the first U.S.
head of state to travel to Myanmar, President Barack Obama on
Monday will attempt to strike a balance between praising the
government's progress in shaking off military rule and pressing
it for further reforms.
Obama will meet President Thein Sein, a former junta member
who has spearheaded reforms since taking office in March 2011,
and famed opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the
struggle against military rule and, like Obama, is a Nobel Peace
Prize laureate. She is now a lawmaker.
Obama's trek to Myanmar is meant to highlight what the White
House has touted as a major foreign policy achievement - its
success in pushing the country's generals to enact changes that
have unfolded with surprising speed over the past year.
But some international human rights group object to the
Myanmar visit, saying Obama is rewarding the country's
government for a job they regard as incomplete.
Speaking in Thailand on the eve of his landmark visit to the
former pariah state, Obama denied he was going there to offer
his "endorsement" or that his trip was premature, as many
international human rights advocates have charged.
Instead, he insisted his intention was to acknowledge that
Myanmar, also known as Burma, had opened the door to democratic
change but there was still much more to do.
"I don't think anybody is under the illusion that Burma's
arrived, that they're where they need to be," Obama told a news
conference as he began a three-country Asian tour, his first
trip abroad since winning a second term.
"On the other hand, if we waited to engage until they had
achieved a perfect democracy, my suspicion is we'd be waiting an
awful long time," he said.
The Myanmar visit, less than two weeks after his
re-election, is the centrepiece of a trip aimed at showing Obama
is serious about shifting the U.S. strategic focus eastwards as
America winds down wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The so-called
"Asia pivot" is also meant to counter China's rising influence.
But Obama arrives with his attention divided as he faces a
mounting conflict in the Gaza Strip and grapples with a looming
fiscal crisis at home.
"Obama's trip to Burma risks providing an undeserved seal of
approval to the military-dominated government that is still
violating human rights," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human
Rights Watch said before the president arrived in the region.
Obama's aides said he was determined to "lock in" democratic
changes already under way but will also press for further
action, including freeing remaining political prisoners and
stronger efforts to curb ethnic and sectarian violence.
PRISONER RELEASE
Late on Sunday, state television in Myanmar said 66 more
prisoners would be released on Monday, bringing to 518 the
number released over the past week.
The previous batch did not appear to include any political
prisoners, but a senior prison department official, who declined
to be identified, told Reuters that Myint Aye, a prominent human
rights activist, would be among those freed on Monday.
It was not clear if other political detainees would be
included. Obama has made the freeing of all political prisoners
one of the conditions for the full lifting of sanctions imposed
on Myanmar for rights abuses under the junta.
Obama will make his first stop at the Parliament Building
for talks with Thein Sein. He will see Suu Kyi at the lakeside
villa where she was held under house arrest for most of the past
two decades until her release in 2010. Obama will then cap his
six-hour visit with a speech at Rangoon University.
Violence between the majority Buddhist population and the
Rohingya Muslim minority in western Myanmar is a top concern,
and Obama's aides promised that he would address the issue
directly with Myanmar's leaders.
At least 167 people were killed in two periods of violence
in Rakhine state in June and October this year, and 111,000
people were made homeless.
Myanmar considers the Rohingya Muslims to be illegal
immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and does not recognise
them as citizens. A Reuters investigation into the wave of
sectarian assaults painted a picture of organised attacks.
Thein Sein, in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon last week, promised to tackle the root causes of the
problem, he United Nations said.
Despite human rights concerns, the White House sees Myanmar
as a legacy-building success story of Obama's policy of seeking
engagement with U.S. enemies, a strategy notably that has gone
almost nowhere with countries like Iran and North Korea.
Obama's visit to Myanmar - sandwiched between stops in
Thailand and Cambodia - also fits the administration's strategy
of trying to lure China's neighbours out of Beijing's orbit.
Obama's trip comes almost a year after he said he saw
"flickers of progress" in Myanmar and dispatched Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton to visit the isolated country. A series of
reforms persuaded Washington and its allies to begin rolling
back tough economic sanctions.
Clinton, who does not plan to stay in her post beyond
Obama's first term, will join Obama on his Myanmar visit.
For Obama, the visit carries added significance. He received
his Nobel Peace Prize less than a year after taking office in
2009. The award was widely seen as recognising him more for
lofty speech-making than for any major accomplishment on the
world stage. This is a chance to tout a foreign policy success.