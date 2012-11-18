UPDATE 4-Obama, in Asia, says Myanmar trip to encourage democracy

* Shift in US strategic focus to Asia
* Obama heading to Myanmar, in transition to democracy
* Won't be able to forget Middle East, fiscal problems
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason
BANGKOK, Nov 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
denied on Sunday his upcoming trip to Myanmar was an endorsement
of the government there, calling it an acknowledgement of the
progress made in shaking off decades of military rule and
encouragement for it go further.
On Monday, Obama will become the first serving U.S.
president to visit Myanmar, also called Burma, part of a
three-country Asian tour that, as his first post-election trek
abroad, will show he is serious about shifting the U.S.
strategic focus eastwards.
Some human rights groups object to the Myanmar visit, saying
Obama is rewarding the country's quasi-civilian government
before democratic reforms are complete. But he told a news
conference in Thailand he knew there was much still to do.
"I don't think anybody is under the illusion that Burma's
arrived, that they're where they need to be," he said.
"On the other hand, if we waited to engage until they had
achieved a perfect democracy, my suspicion is we'd be waiting an
awful long time," he added. "One of the goals of this trip is to
highlight the progress that has been made and give voice to the
much greater progress that needs to be made in the future."
Late on Sunday, state television in Myanmar said 66 more
prisoners would be released on Monday, bringing to 518 the
number released over the past week.
The previous batch did not appear to include any political
prisoners, but a senior prison department official, who declined
to be identified, told Reuters that Myint Aye, a prominent human
rights activist, would be among those freed on Monday.
It was not clear if other political detainees would be
included. Obama has made the freeing of all political prisoners
one of the conditions for the full lifting of sanctions imposed
on Myanmar for rights abuses under the junta.
Obama will meet President Thein Sein, a former junta member
who has spearheaded political and economic reforms since taking
office in March 2011, and opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi,
who led the struggle against military rule and, like Obama, is a
Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She is now a lawmaker.
"I'm not somebody who thinks that the United States should
stand on the sidelines and not want to get its hands dirty when
there's an opportunity for us to encourage the better impulses
inside a country," Obama said.
"And, in part, I'm taking my guidance from what Aung San Suu
Kyi, who I think knows quite a bit about repression in Burma,
sees as the best means to continue the development and progress
that's being made there."
White House officials have said Obama would press Myanmar's
leaders to restore calm to the western part of their country and
bring instigators of ethnic violence there to justice.
After a recent meeting with senior Obama aides, rights
activists left satisfied that Obama wanted to push hard on human
rights and political and economic reform in closed-door talks
with Thein Sein and in his public remarks, including a speech.
After Myanmar, Obama will attend an East Asia summit in
Cambodia as he seeks to recalibrate U.S. economic and security
commitments to counter China's influence at a time when America
is disentangling itself from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But his attention will be divided during his travels as he
faces a simmering crisis in the Gaza Strip pitting Israel
against Hamas militants, plus economic problems at home.
ALLY THAILAND
Obama, who was born in Hawaii and spent part of his youth in
Indonesia, has called himself America's first "Pacific
president".
The U.S. administration regards Thailand as a key ally for
advancing the "Asia pivot" that Obama announced last year with
an eye to an increasingly assertive China.
At a joint news conference with Obama, Thai Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra announced Thailand would join talks on
deeper trade ties with the United States and other countries
under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The TPP is a trade pact being negotiated between the United
States and Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam,
Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei plus, more recently, Canada and
Mexico.
It aims to tear down barriers to trade, going further than
existing bilateral and other pacts, although some in Thailand
worry that its provisions could conflict with rules governing a
Southeast Asian economic community to be established in 2015.
As part of the itinerary in Bangkok, a monk in bright orange
robes gave Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a tour
of the centuries-old Wat Pho temple, taking them past its
massive reclining Buddha.
Somehow, the fiscal problems back in Washington came up.
"We're working on this budget. We're going to need a lot of
prayer for that," Obama was overheard telling the monk, a
light-hearted reference to a fiscal showdown in Washington over
tax increases and spending cuts that kick in at the end of the
year unless Obama and congressional Republicans can reach a
deal.
Security had been tight at Bangkok's old Don Muang airport
for Obama's arrival but was far less visible in the historic
centre of the city at the temple, although roads around the
building were closed and tourists were not allowed in.
From there, Obama left for an audience with King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, 84, the world's longest-reigning monarch, who has
been in hospital recovering from an illness since September
2009.
The king's softly spoken words made Obama smile at one
point. "Elections in the United States are very long but it's
very gratifying to know people still have confidence in me," the
president responded.