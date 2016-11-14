UPDATE 1-ICE proposes limit on Dubai oil futures positions in 2017

* Limit of 6,000 lots for front-month Dubai contract
* Cap could apply to contracts for May 2017 delivery onward
(Adds comments)
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
has proposed limiting the size of positions investors
can hold next year when trading Dubai futures, a document issued
by the exchange to its members showed.
The proposed measure is aimed at securing the reliability of
the contract, as trade volumes and open interest for the Asian
crude oil benchmark have grown since 2012, ICE said in the
circular.
The proposal comes more than a year after trade volumes hit
an all-time high in August last year and whipsawed Asia's crude
oil market, leading to calls for more regulatory oversight in
the sector.
"This will likely curb speculative behaviour. (Trading)
profits are not made on the Platts window but in swaps (paper
positions)," a Singapore-based trader said, referring to oil
pricing agency Platts' Market-on-Close process, in which
physical oil trades contribute to its price assessments.
ICE has proposed a position limit of 6,000 lots, or 6
million barrels of oil, that will apply from the first to the
final trading day of the expiry month.
Market participants can apply to ICE for exemption from the
limit if they have a commercial rationale to hold a larger
position.
The measure is expected to affect companies who take large
positions in the market, and they may circumvent the limit by
using other clearing platforms such as CME's ClearPort or
conducting bilateral trades, trade sources said.
But it could also encourage more trading of ICE's Brent
futures and DME's Oman contract, said a second
Singapore-based trader.
Members are expected to submit feedback by Nov. 30 and a
decision will be made by Jan. 3, ICE said. The position limit
could apply to contracts from May 2017 delivery onward, it said.
ICE did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking
comment.
Traders of the global oil price marker ICE Brent futures
have a position limit of 6,000 contracts in the last
five business days of a trading month, according to the
exchange's website.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Tom
Hogue)