Asia's oil markets in upheaval as China, India change the game

* India overtakes Japan in oil imports, China goes for top
spot
* China's national oil firms challenge Asian oil pricing
method
* Independent Chinese refiners storm on to international
markets
By Henning Gloystein and Nidhi Verma
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Feb 24 Asia's oil markets
are being upended as India's and China's refiners overtake
once-dominant buyers like Japan and challenge the United States
as the world's biggest consumer.
The shifts are not only establishing new trade routes but
are also challenging the way oil is priced in the region as the
new players push for more cash cargoes and fewer long-term
deals.
China and India's combined share of world oil consumption
has tripled since 1990 to over 16 percent, nearing the U.S.
share of roughly 20 percent, cementing their status as the main
center of global demand growth.
"Asian oil markets are in a tremendous period of flux," said
Owain Johnson, managing director of Dubai Mercantile
Exchange (DME).
By 2040, China and India could double their share again to a
third, analysts say.
One of Asia's rising traders is Indian Oil Corp,
which operates 11 refineries with a combined capacity of 80.7
million tonnes a year (1.9 million barrels per day), a third of
India's capacity and roughly the same size as Exxon's U.S.
refining base.
"Spot crude (trading) gives more flexibility and more
variety is available. Last year we raised spot purchases and for
this year we are working out a strategy," said its head of
finance A. K. Sharma.
The changes come at the expense of western majors, with
Shell complaining in December that aggressive trading,
conducted by Chinese companies, meant Asian crude prices didn't
properly reflect the market.
"Chinese oil companies have become the new power houses in
oil trading," said Oystein Berentsen, managing director of crude
at Strong Petroleum in Singapore.
NEW PRIORITIES
Previously, Asia's largest oil buyers from Japan - which
once accounted for about 10 percent of global demand - stuck
with long-term contracts.
Now, as China and India take the lead, a growing share of
trading is done on a spot basis as buyers prioritize cost and
delivery flexibility over fixed shipment schedules.
Moreover, thanks to the hefty volumes, the new buyers are
able to extract favourable prices. China and India's combined
daily net crude imports exceed 10 million barrels, or some 3
million bpd more than top importer the United States.
The new buyers are also bringing new characteristics to the
marketplace.
"Indians are more flexible than many of their Asian peers,
buying up distressed or stranded cargoes when there's a
profitable opportunity," said Ivan Szpakowski, head of Asia
commodity research at Citigroup.
"India will become the biggest source of oil consumption
growth. Its geography also changes trade flows. If you look at a
map, the Middle East is much closer to India than to Japan or
China and such shipments are effectively short-haul."
In China, state-owned oil giants have been joined by nearly
20 independent refiners which have been granted import licenses
and exclusively buy spot supplies.
Their arrival is changing trade flows through their
preference for cheaply-delivered Russian crudes which has helped
Russia challenge the Middle East as China's biggest supplier.
NEW OIL PRICING?
Not all is smooth sailing. Richard Gorry, director of JBC
Energy Asia, said the rise of these traders is causing "teething
problems" as they make their first deals with highly regulated
international companies.
In January, a crude cargo sold to an independent Chinese
refiner by western merchants Vitol and Mercuria had to be resold
after the firm failed to secure financing, while this month
another private Chinese company walked away from a deal to buy
$680 million of Russian oil, citing "changes in the market" as a
reason.
China's national oil firms are also challenging Asia's
leading price benchmark, the Dubai Market-on-Close (MoC) by
Platts, used to price more than 12 million bpd of crude to Asia,
by frequently sweeping up almost all available cargoes,
preventing other traders from participating in the pricing
process.
To avoid further squeezes, Platts made more crude available
in its MoC, and Dave Ernsberger, head of global oil content at
Platts, a subsidiary of McGraw Hill Financial, said it
"absolutely makes sense" for China to take "a much more
pre-eminent role in price discovery."
Still, challengers are circling.
"The old system is no more and the creation of new systems
and patterns of behaviours has begun," said Jorge Montepeque,
who set up the MoC system for Platts in the 1990s and is now an
independent consultant.
Keen to play a bigger part in price creation, China plans to
launch Shanghai crude futures.
Other exchanges are also looking to capitalize on the
change.
"China is obviously keen to have an ever greater say in
pricing. At the same time, Iran is returning to the market.
Firms across Asia are looking at new ways of doing business and
legacy arrangements are all under review," DME's Johnson said.
