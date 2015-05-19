Plunge in oil prices forces re-evaluation of projects, costs

* ConocoPhillips CEO says more mega-mergers unlikely
* Industry to drop expensive tailor-made projects -Petrofac
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 A 40 percent drop in oil
prices over the last year has shaken up the energy sector,
forcing companies to re-evaluate projects worth billions of
dollars and sift through balance sheets to cut costs, executives
said this week at a conference in Malaysia.
Companies are also looking at forming alliances to reduce
risk as they ride out the volatile oil price trough, and some
expect further consolidation in the industry as low prices force
cash-strapped companies out of the market.
Still, there is unlikely to be a wave of mega mergers like
Royal Dutch Shell's buyout of BG Group for $70
billion, which Shell itself has said left it cash-strapped and
only able to pursue much smaller deals.
"There is less need for mega mergers because of
unconventional resources which require a small amount of capital
management," ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan
Lance told the conference. "There is little investor support for
mega-deals. We don't believe the timing is right and also oil
prices need to stabilise."
But the drive to save costs and improve efficiency will lead
to more partnerships among companies, other executives said.
Global oil prices have climbed more than 40 percent
from six-year lows last January to touch 2015 highs in early
May, but prices remain about half of their peaks of June 2014,
when growing evidence of a worldwide glut sent crude markets
into free fall.
The drop in oil prices has led to more than $100 billion in
oil projects being "slowed, postponed or axed", the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday, citing a study it commissioned of the
energy sector.
The "industry became lazy" over the past few years when oil
prices were stable at much higher levels, said Ayman Asfari,
chief executive officer at oilfield service company Petrofac
.
Before prices plunged last year, the Brent crude benchmark
had been steady for three years in a $100-$120 per barrel range.
Asfari said that 82 percent of projects delivered in the
last 10 years exceeded budget and half of them failed to meet
schedules. Producers of unconventional resources in the United
States, by contrast, were constantly looking at ways to produce
more oil and gas at lower costs, he said.
Instead of tailor-made projects, companies could look at
standardising units, he said, citing the examples of U.S. LNG
exporter Cheniere Energy's cookie-cutter approach to
building liquefaction trains, standard design for floating
production storage offloading (FPSO) units employed by Petrobras
, and Statoil's standard subsea structures.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Jessica Jaganathan and Anuradha
Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)